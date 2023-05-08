Monday Local Scores/Top Performers (May 8) And Tuesday Schedule

TO REPORT SCORES
Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.
MONDAY, MAY 8
Baseball
SJA 1, Colchester 0
Hazen 10, Danville 8
Blue Mountain 15, Randolph 5
Woodsville 13, White Mountains 8
Colebrook 13, Profile 3
Groveton 19, Moultonborough 7
Lin-Wood 22, Lisbon 1
Thetford 13, Lake Region 7
Softball
Colchester 6, SJA 5
Woodsville 28, White Mountains 0
Colebrook 20, Profile 7
Groveton 3, Moultonborough 2
Lisbon 13, Lin-Wood 1
Boys Lacrosse
Stowe 10, Lyndon 8
Boys Tennis
White Mountains 8, Moultonborough 1
Rice 7, North Country 0
Girls Tennis
MMU 7, NCU 0
White Mountains 5, Berlin 4
Profile 6, Inter-Lakes 1
Bishop Brady at Littleton, 4
Boys Ultimate
Rice 12, SJA 10
——
TOP PERFORMERS
Cage Thompson tossed a complete-game five-hitter with five strikeouts and one walk and Jason Mitchell delivered the lone RBI as St. J Academy outdueled visiting Colchester 1-0.
Evan Dennis went 2-for-3 with a home run and five RBIs while Karson Blood (2-for-2, RBI, three runs) and Kris Fennimore (2-for-4, double, three RBIs) had big days as undefeated Blue Mountain rallied past Rivendell 15-5.
Jackson Weir and Vinny Santamaria delivered run-scoring doubles while Dylan Dauphnais allowed an unearned run with six Ks and a walk in his four innings to grab the victory in Colebrook’s 13-3 triumph over Profile.
Lyle Rooney went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs and picked up the save while Brendan Moodie finished 3-for-4 with a pair of RBIs as Hazen edged Danville 10-8 to remain unbeaten.
Mike Hogan threw four hitless innings with nine strikeouts and Jack Boudreault was 2-for-2 with a double, two runs and two RBIs as Woodsville stormed back to take down White Mountains 13-8.
Dory Roy (four runs, four RBIs) and Izabella Rutherford (two runs, two RBIs) each smacked home runs in Woodsville’s dominant 28-0 victory over White Mountains.
——
TUESDAY, MAY 9
Baseball
SJA at BFA-St. Albans, 4:30
Lake Region at LI, 4
NCU at Hazen, 4:30
BFA-Fairfax at Blue Mountain, 4:30
Berlin at White Mountains, 4
Softball
SJA at BFA-St. Albans, 4:30
Lake Region at LI, 4
MMU at NCU, 4:30
BFA-Fairfax at Blue Mountain, 4:30
Berlin at White Mountains, 4
Track & Field
MMU at SJA, 4
Lake Region, LI at NCU, 3:30
White Mountains at Gilford, 4
Boys Lacrosse
LI at Brattleboro, 6:30
Girls Lacrosse
SJA at Hartford, 4:30
LI at Brattleboro, 4:30
Boys Tennis
Stowe at SJA, 3:30
Moultonborough at Littleton, 3
White Mountains at Trinity, 4
Girls Tennis
SJA at Stowe, 3:30
Profile at Lebanon, TBD
