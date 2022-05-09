Monday Local Scores/Top Performers (May 9) And Tuesday Schedule

TO REPORT SCORES
MONDAY, MAY 9
Baseball
White Mountains 14, Woodsville 2
Hazen 12, Danville 10
Lin-Wood 4, Profile 3
Burlington 12, North Country 10
Pittsburg at Lisbon, 4
Colebrook at Groveton, 4
Softball
Woodsville 4, White Mountains 1
Profile 24, Lin-Wood 18
North Country 9, Burlington 7
Pittsburg at Lisbon, 4
Colebrook at Groveton, 4
Boys Tennis
Inter-Lakes 5, White Mountains 4
Gilford 6, Profile 3
Bishop Brady at Littleton, 4
North Country at Burlington, 3:30
Girls Tennis
Plymouth 5, Profile 4
White Mountains 6, Berlin 3
Spaulding at North Country, 3:30
Boys Lacrosse
St. J 7, Randolph 2
Boys Ultimate
St. J 15, Rice 8
Track & Field
At Lyndon
Boys Team: Lyndon 89, Lake Region 55
Girls Team: Lyndon 70.5, Lake Region 58.5, Danville 10
TOP PERFORMERS
Tyler Hicks delivered four hitless innings and collected two hits, Karter Deming belted a two-run bomb among his two hits and three RBI and unbeaten Division III White Mountains toppled Woodsville 14-2.
Tyler Rivard hit a go-ahead three-run home run and Andrew Maynard and Jadon Baker hit back-to-back doubles as Hazen rallied for a 12-10 win at Danville.
Mackenzie Kingsbury pitched a no-hitter with a career-high 20 strikeouts while Kingsbury and Leah Krull had RBI singles as unbeaten Woodsville slipped past White Mountains 4-1.
Jamie Fenoff won the 100 hurdles, 200 meters and pole vault as Lyndon edged Lake Region in a track and field dual meet.
Mya Brown had a three-run inside-the-park home run and Kaia Knight added a two-run triple in Profile’s 26-18 victory over Lin-Wood.
Ian McNeil and Jude Coe had two goals each in pacing St. J to its fourth win in the last five games — a 7-2 victory over Randolph.
Cole Banks had five points and Kaelen Glentz Brush added seven assists as St. J Ultimate buried Rice 15-8.
Logan Currier won four events — the 110 and 300 hurdles, pole vault and triple jump — while Bryon Noyes swept in shot put, javelin and discus as Lyndon toppled Lake Region in track and field dual meet.
TUESDAY, MAY 10
Unified Basketball
North Quarterfinal
No. 6 Champlain Valley at No. 3 St. Johnsbury, 4
Baseball
BFA-St. Albans at St. J, 4:30
Lyndon at Lake Region, 4:30
Hazen at North Country, 4:30
Blue Mountain at BFA-Fairfax, 11
Softball
BFA-St. Albans at St. J, 4:30
Lyndon at Lake Region, 4:30
North Country at MMU, 4:30
Danville at Craftsbury, 4:30
BMU at BFA-Fairfax, 11
Girls Lacrosse
Hartford at St. J, 4:30
Boys Tennis
St. J at Stowe, 3:30
Girls Tennis
Stowe at St. J, 3:30
Profile at White Mountains, 4
Track & Field
White Mountains at Gilford, 4
