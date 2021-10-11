Monday Local Scores/Top Performers (Oct. 12) And Tuesday Schedule

TO REPORT SCORES
MONDAY, OCT. 11
Girls Volleyball
Colchester at Lyndon, 6
Girls Soccer
Lake Region 7, Lyndon 0
Spaulding 1, North Country 0
S. Burlington 2, St. J 0
Field Hockey
Lyndon 2, North Country 1
TOP PERFORMERS
Madison Bowman turned in a hat trick and had an assist, Anya Kennedy scored twice and Sakoya Sweeney collected a goal and three assists in Lake Region’s 7-0 win over Lyndon.
Molly Smith scored the winning goal with two minutes to play on a feed from Kadienne Whitcomb in Lyndon’s 2-1 field hockey win over North Country. Delaney Raymond was key in the Vikings’ attack.
TUESDAY, OCT. 12
Boys Soccer
St. J at Champlain Valley, 4
Spaulding at Lyndon, 4
Enosburg at Danville, 4
Harwood at Lake Region, 4
Craftsbury at Blue Mountain, 4
Randolph at North Country, 4
Littleton at Colebrook, 4
Groveton at Profile, 4
Girls Soccer
Belmont at White Mountains, 3:30
Gorham at Woodsville, 4
Groveton at Profile, 4
Littleton at Colebrook, 4
Field Hockey
St. J at Montpelier, 4
North Country at Stowe, 4
White Mountains at Laconia, 4
Berlin at Littleton, 4
Boys Volleyball
Essex at Lyndon, 4:30
