Monday Local Scores/Top Performers (Oct. 18) And Tuesday Schedule

TO REPORT SCORES
Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.
MONDAY, OCT. 18
Boys Soccer
Woodsville 4, Moultonborough 0
Hazen 2, Lyndon 1
Profile 3, White Mountains 2
Littleton at Franklin, 4
Girls Soccer
Profile 7, White Mountains 2
Danville 4, Blue Mountain 3
Woodsville 2, Moultonborough 1
Littleton at Groveton, 4
Girls Volleyball
Lyndon at Harwood, 4:30
Field Hockey
North Country 1, Harwood 0
——
TOP PERFORMERS
Lilah Hall and Sloane Morse each score twice, Morse with the last two, as Danville rallied from a 3-1 deficit for a 4-3 victory at Blue Mountain.
Profile tandem of Sophie Bell and Madison McLaren each had a hat trick in the Patriots’ 7-2 win over White Mountains.
Bre Lemay collected a hat trick as 13-win Littleton closed the regular season with a 6-0 win over Groveton.
Seniors Maddie Roy (first half) and Leah Krull (second half) had unassisted goals as Woodsville nipped Moultonborough 2-1 for the second time this season.
Ben Taylor (two assists) and Nathaniel Chumbes (goal, assists) helped key Woodsville’s 4-0 triumph over Moultonborough.
Jadon Baker and Tyson Davidson tallied to lead Hazen to a 2-1 victory over Lyndon. Lyndon goaltender Nick Matteis had 18 saves in the loss.
Bryn Jenness netted the lone goal on a pass from Clarissa Demers while Ava Bouchard had five saves for the shutout in North Country field hockey’s 1-0 win over Harwood.
——
TUESDAY, OCT. 19
Girls Soccer
Burlington at St. J, 4
Lyndon at Peoples, 4
Spaulding at Lake Region, 4
Richford at Hazen, 4
Pittsburg at Colebrook, 4
Boys Volleyball
Champlain at Lyndon, 4:30
Girls Volleyball
Lyndon at St. J, 6
Boys XC
St. J at Lamoille
Girls XC
St. J at Lamoille, 4
