Monday Local Scores/Top Performers (Oct. 3) And Tuesday Schedule

MONDAY, OCT. 3
Girls Soccer
Champlain Valley 5, St. J 0
Lamoille 6, Lyndon 0
North Country 5, Thetford 0
White Mountains 3, Colebrook 1
Woodsville 1, Moultonborough 0
Littleton 4, Pittsburg-Canaan 2
Harwood 2, Lake Region 0
Boys Soccer
Danville 3, Blue Mountain 1
St. J at Colchester 3, St. J 2 (OT)
White Mountains 3, Colebrook 0
Woodsville 3, Moultonborough 0
Littleton 4, Pittsburg-Canaan 1
Field Hockey
Newfound 5, Littleton 0
Boys Golf
At Orleans CC
Medalist: Logan Curtis, Lake Region 39
Team Scores: Lake Region 174, Stowe 181, Lyndon 188
Girls Golf
Lyndon, Lake Region at Orleans CC, 3:30
Girls Volleyball
St. J 3, Lyndon 0 (25-15, 25-17, 25-18)
——
TOP PERFORMERS
Logan Curtis carded a 39, helping Lake Region prevail over Stowe and Lyndon in a golf match at Orleans Country Club.
Andrew Joncas tallied twice, including heading home a cross, as Danville toppled Blue Mountain 3-1.
Ryan Walker finished a pair of passes from Nathaniel Chumbes and Woodsville moved to 9-1 on the season with a 3-0 win over Moultonborough.
Jake Silver tallied a goal and an assist to propel White Mountains past Colebrook 3-0.
Sabine Brueck scored a first-half hat trick, two assists coming from Emma Fortin, and Charli Kellaway provided two assists as North Country rolled to its fourth straight win — a 5-0 thumping of Thetford.
Ayanna Ronish scored twice, once via header while Josie DeAngelis finished with three assists in White Mountains’ 3-1 triumph over Colebrook.
Makayla Walker’s header off a cross from Paige Smith with 4:44 gone in the second half was the deciding goal as Woodsville snagged its 10th win of the season, 1-0 over Moultonborough.
Madalyn Atkinson had some great service runs and Jayden Henderson helped key the offense as St. J earned a straight-set volleyball win over Lyndon.
——
TUESDAY, OCT. 4
Girls Soccer
Winooski at Hazen, 4
Richford at Danville, canceled
Lisbon at Profile, 4
Groveton at Pittsburg-Canaan, 4
Boys Soccer
Hazen at Paine Mountain, 4
Lisbon at Profile, 4
Groveton at Pittsburg-Canaan, 4
Field Hockey
Missisquoi at North Country, 4
White Mountains at Littleton, 4
Cross Country
St. J, Lyndon, North Country, Lake Region, Hazen, Danville at NVAC Mountain League Meet, 4:30
