Monday Local Scores/Top Performers (Oct. 4) And Tuesday Schedule

TO REPORT SCORES
Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.
MONDAY OCT. 4
Girls Volleyball
St. J 3, Lyndon 1 (9-25, 26-24, 25-13, 25-12)
Field Hockey
U-32 3, North Country 0
Boys Soccer
Littleton 2, Lisbon 1
Woodsville 7, Moultonborough 0
Colchester 4, St. J 1
Girls Soccer
Littleton 8, Lisbon 1
Woodsville 2, Moultonborough 1, OT
Coed Golf
At Copley CC
Lake Region 176, Peoples 177
Medalist: Ty Whyte, Peoples 39
——
TOP PERFORMERS
Woodsville senior Mackenzie Kingsbury tied for second place at the 2021 New Hampshire state individual golf tournament at Campbell’s Scottish Highlands on Saturday, carding a personal-best round of 47 in the nine-hole Medal Division event.
Logan Curtis was the low man for Lake Region, carding a 43 to lead the Rangers to a one-stroke golf win over Peoples at Copley.
Mike Hampson slotted home the game-winner with 1:45 to play to send Littleton to a 2-1 victory over Lisbon.
Cam Tenney-Burt had two goals and an assist Andre Chumbes added a goal and two assists to help propel Woodsville to a 7-0 win over Moultonborough.
Leah Krull knocked home the game-winner six minutes into the first overtime to lift Woodsville past Moultonborough 2-1 in a matchup of two of the top four teams in Division IV.
——
TUESDAY, OCT. 5
Girls Soccer
Champlain Valley at St. J, 4
Lamoille at Lyndon, 4
Danville at Richford, 4
Harwood at Lake Region, 4
North Country at Thetford, 4
Winooski at Hazen, 4
Colebrook at White Mountains, 4
Profile at Pittsburg, 4
Boys Soccer
Colebrook at White Mountains, 5:30
Profile at Pittsburg, 4
Field Hockey
Littleton at White Mountains, 4
Coed Golf
White Mountains at Inter-lakes, 3:30
Men’s Soccer
MCLA at Lyndon, 3:30
