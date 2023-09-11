Monday Local Scores/Top Performers (Sept. 11) And Tuesday Schedule

Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.
MONDAY, SEPT. 11
Boys Soccer
Littleton 4, White Mountains 0
Woodsville 13, Lisbon 0
Moultonborough 1, Groveton 0
Girls Soccer
North Country 2, St. J 2, 2OT
Lake Region 3, Oxbow 0
Peoples 0, Hazen 0, 2OT
Paine Mountain 4, Blue Mountain 0
Vergennes 6, Lyndon 0
Littleton 5, White Mountains 0
Woodsville 6, Lisbon 0
Groveton 4, Moultonborough 1
Field Hockey
Missisquoi 4, Lyndon 3
North Country 2, Stowe 1
Newfound 2, White Mountains 1
Golf
At Orleans CC
Team: Essex 172, St. J 186, Burlington 207
Medalists: Will Eaton, St. J; Derin Suren, Essex; Bryce Turbaugh, Essex (3-over 39)
St. J Girls at Links at Lank Farm, 4
Lyndon at Peoples, 3:30
North Country, Lake Region, Hazen at Enosburg CC, 3:30
White Mountains, Littleton at Gilford, 3:30
TOP PERFORMERS
Avery Hansen netted a pair as Lake Region overpowered Oxbow 3-0.
Lauryn Corrigan and Addison Hadlock (assist) each scored twice as Littleton blanked White Mountains 5-0.
Kate Vasconcelos buried a hat trick by halftime, Allee Rowe scored twice and Dory Roy had three assists as Woodsville shut down Lisbon 6-0.
Joelvy Perez’s hat trick fueled the fire in Littleton’s 4-0 victory over White Mountains.
Coby Youngman had four goals and two assists, Eli Vasconcelos netted three goals and three assists and Ben Taylor racked up four assists as Woodsville pummeled Lisbon 13-0.
Suus Aalders delivered both of North Country’s goals in a 2-1 win over Stowe.
Will Eaton shared medalist honors with a 3-over 39 to lead St. Johnsbury to a second-place finish at Orleans CC.
St. J’s Lily Garey-Wright had a goal and an assist, Anna Ebert scored a second-half equalizer and Jayden Bunnell came up big in net, including a game-saving save on a breakaway in double overtime, while North Country’s Charli Kellaway and Dakotah Bowen scored and Maya Auger stood tall in net during the teams’ 2-all draw.
