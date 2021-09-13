Monday Local Scores/Top Performers (Sept. 13) And Tuesday Schedule
Lyndon's Emma Renaudette fires up her squad prior to a clash with Montpelier in a Division II girls soccer match in Lyndon Center on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021.

TO REPORT SCORES

Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.

MONDAY, SEPT. 13

Girls Soccer

St. J 2, Lake Region 0

Montpelier 8, Lyndon 1

BFA-Fairfax 4, Danville 0

North Country 2, Milton 0

Peoples 5, Hazen 0

Boys Golf

At Orleans CC

Harwood 177, Peoples 193, Lake Region 213

Medalist: Jacob Green, Harwood, 42

Lyndon at SJCC, 3:30

NCU at Newport CC, 4

Girls Golf

St. J at Jay Peak CC, 4

Coed Golf

Lyndon at St. J CC, 3:30

White Mountains home match, 3:30

Woodsville at Newport, 3:30

Lake Region at CC of Vermont, 3:30

Hazen home meet, 3:30

Field Hockey

Littleton at Winnisquam, 4

——

TOP PERFORMERS

McKenna Brochu and Hannah Amadon tallied in the second half to lift St. J to a 2-0 win at Lake Region.

Freshmen Josie Fortin and Star Poulin notched goals as North Country downed Milton 2-0.

——

TUESDAY, SEPT. 14

Boys Soccer

Brattleboro at St. J, 4:30

Thetford at Lyndon, 4:30

Danville at Oxbow, 4:30

Lake Region at Lamoille, 4:30

Blue Mountain at Craftsbury, 4:30

Harwood at North Country, 4:30

White Mountains at Littleton, 4

Woodsville at Profile, 4

Lin-Wood at Groveton, 4:30

Girls Soccer

White Mountains at Littleton, 3:30

Woodsville at Profile, 4

Lin-Wood at Groveton, 4:30

Cross Country

St. J Invitational, 4

Kingdom Cup at Newport, 4

Field Hockey

St. J at North Country, 4

Lyndon at Stowe, 4

Newfound at White Mountains, 4

Girls Volleyball

St. J at Enosburg, 6

Lyndon at Essex, 4:30

Boys Volleyball

LI at BFA-St. Albans, 4:30

Coed Golf

Littleton at Hillsboro, 3:30

Women’s Volleyball

Lyndon at Plymouth State, 6

Men’s Soccer

Vt. Tech at Lyndon, 4:30

