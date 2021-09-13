Monday Local Scores/Top Performers (Sept. 13) And Tuesday Schedule

TO REPORT SCORES
Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.
MONDAY, SEPT. 13
Girls Soccer
St. J 2, Lake Region 0
Montpelier 8, Lyndon 1
BFA-Fairfax 4, Danville 0
North Country 2, Milton 0
Peoples 5, Hazen 0
Boys Golf
At Orleans CC
Harwood 177, Peoples 193, Lake Region 213
Medalist: Jacob Green, Harwood, 42
Lyndon at SJCC, 3:30
NCU at Newport CC, 4
Girls Golf
St. J at Jay Peak CC, 4
Coed Golf
Lyndon at St. J CC, 3:30
White Mountains home match, 3:30
Woodsville at Newport, 3:30
Lake Region at CC of Vermont, 3:30
Hazen home meet, 3:30
Field Hockey
Littleton at Winnisquam, 4
——
TOP PERFORMERS
McKenna Brochu and Hannah Amadon tallied in the second half to lift St. J to a 2-0 win at Lake Region.
Freshmen Josie Fortin and Star Poulin notched goals as North Country downed Milton 2-0.
——
TUESDAY, SEPT. 14
Boys Soccer
Brattleboro at St. J, 4:30
Thetford at Lyndon, 4:30
Danville at Oxbow, 4:30
Lake Region at Lamoille, 4:30
Blue Mountain at Craftsbury, 4:30
Harwood at North Country, 4:30
White Mountains at Littleton, 4
Woodsville at Profile, 4
Lin-Wood at Groveton, 4:30
Girls Soccer
White Mountains at Littleton, 3:30
Woodsville at Profile, 4
Lin-Wood at Groveton, 4:30
Cross Country
St. J Invitational, 4
Kingdom Cup at Newport, 4
Field Hockey
St. J at North Country, 4
Lyndon at Stowe, 4
Newfound at White Mountains, 4
Girls Volleyball
St. J at Enosburg, 6
Lyndon at Essex, 4:30
Boys Volleyball
LI at BFA-St. Albans, 4:30
Coed Golf
Littleton at Hillsboro, 3:30
Women’s Volleyball
Lyndon at Plymouth State, 6
Men’s Soccer
Vt. Tech at Lyndon, 4:30
