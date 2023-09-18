Monday Local Scores/Top Performers (Sept. 18) And Tuesday Schedule Michael Beniash beniashm@caledonian-record.com Sports Editor Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Sep 18, 2023 Sep 18, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Lyndon defeats visiting St. Johnsbury 3-2 in a field hockey rivalry clash on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. (Photo by Kevin Doyon) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.MONDAY, SEPT. 18 Boys SoccerSt. J at Montpelier, ppd. TBDWhite Mountains at Newfound, ppd. to Sept. 27GolfAt Orleans CCMedalist: Aidan Slayton, Peoples 41Peoples 178, North Country 186, Lyndon 191, Lake Region 216At Blackmount CCMedalist: Monty Foster, Woodsville, 25 pointsWoodsville 91, Inter-Lakes 32, Moultonborough 16At Jay PeakMedalist: Will Eaton, St. J 3-over 39Team Scores: St. J 183, BFA-St. Albans 185, Mt. Abraham 203, Middlebury, inc.St. J girls at Newport CC, ppd. TBDHazen at Northfield CC, 3:30Littleton at Hillsboro, 3:30——TOP PERFORMERSWill Eaton carded a 3-over 39 on his way to medalist honors while guiding St. Johnsbury to the overall team win in a four-team golf match at Jay Peak Resort Golf Course.Monty Foster shined on his senior day, scoring 25 points while picking up medalist honors to lead Woodsville to a convincing victory in a three-team golf match at Blackmount Country Club.——TUESDAY, SEPT. 19Boys Soccer White Mountains at Colebrook, 4Littleton at Gorham, 4Woodsville at Groveton, 4Moultonborough at Lisbon, 4Lin-Wood at Profile, 4Girls SoccerLyndon at Spaulding, 4:30Lake Region at North Country, 4:30Hazen at Enosburg, 4:30Blue Mountain at Danville, 4:30Littleton at Gorham, 4White Mountains at Colebrook, 4Moultonborough at Lisbon, 4Woodsville at Groveton, 4Lin-Wood at Profile, 4Field HockeyHartford at St. J, 4North Country at Milton, 4:30White Mountains at Winnisquam, 4Littleton at Stevens, 4Cross CountryKingdom CupSt. J, Lyndon, Lake Region, Hazen, Danville at North Country, 4:30VolleyballSt. J at Randolph, 4:30 