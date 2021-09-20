Monday Local Scores/Top Performers (Sept. 20) And Tuesday Schedule
Lyndon's Emily Tanner, right, battles for possession with Montpelier's Isabel Jackson during the Vikings' 6-4 win on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

TO REPORT SCORES

Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.

MONDAY, SEPT. 20

Boys Soccer

Berlin 3, Littleton 1

Lisbon 13, Franklin 3

Danville at Blue Mountain, canceled

Woodsville at Groveton, ppd. TBD

Girls Soccer

Moultonborough 4, Lisbon 2

Littleton 8, Berlin 2

Woodsville at Groveton, ppd. TBD

Field Hockey

Lyndon 6, Montpelier 4

Boys Volleyball

Enosburg 3, Lyndon 2

Golf

At Copley Golf Course

Boys Team: Peoples 170, Harwood 175, Lake Region 194

Boys Medalist: Ty Whyte, Peoples, 39

Girls Medalist: Jordan Hunter, Harwood, 48

——

TOP PERFORMERS

Delaney Raymond and Brydie Barton each tallied goals as the Lyndon field hockey team outlasted Montpelier 6-4.

Dylan Colby and Isley Rose each had three goals as Lisbon overpowered Franklin 13-3.

Bre Lemay notched another hat trick as Littleton upped its record to 6-1 with an 8-2 win over Berlin.

——

TUESDAY, SEPT. 21

Boys Soccer

White Mountains at Colebrook, 4

Profile at Lin-Wood, 4

Groveton at Pittsburg, 4

Girls Soccer

St. J at Burlington, 4:30

North Country at Lyndon, 4:30

Winooski at Danville, 4:30

Lake Region at Peoples, 4:30

Enosburg at Hazen, 4:30

Blue Mountain at Richford, 4:30

White Mountains at Colebrook, 4

Profile at Lin-Wood, 4

Groveton at Pittsburg-Canaan, 4

Field Hockey

Winnisquam at White Mountains, 4

Littleton at Stevens, 4

Boys Volleyball

Lyndon at S. Burlington, 4:30

Boys XC

St. J at Stowe, 4

Girls XC

St. J at Stowe, 4

Coed XC

Lyndon, Hazen at Blue Mountain, 4

White Mountains at Newfound, 4

Boys Golf

St. J at Jay Peak CC, 4

LI at U-32, 3:30

Girls Golf

St. J at Lang Farm, 4

Coed Golf

Lake Region at Barre CC, 3:30

White Mountains, Woodsville at Newport, 3:30

Littleton at Sunapee, 3:30

Women’s Tennis

Lyndon at NVU-Johnson, 3

