Monday Local Scores/Top Performers (Sept. 26) And Tuesday Schedule

TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.MONDAY, SEPT. 26 Girls SoccerLittleton 4, White Mountains 1Lyndon at North Country, ppd. to Oct. 20 at 4Boys SoccerU-32 5, Hazen 0Littleton 1, White Mountains 0GolfAt Bethlehem Country ClubMedalist: Gavin Lewis, Littleton (23 points or 4-over 38)Team: Prospect Mountain 70, Littleton 66, Hillsboro-Deering 53, Farmington 47Lyndon, Hazen at Enosburg, 3:30Lake Region at Ryder Brook CC, 3:30White Mountains, Woodsville at Concord Christian, 3:30Cross CountryDanville home meet, 4:30——TOP PERFORMERSLittleton’s Gavin Lewis scored 23 points in the Stableford scoring system (4-over-38) to earn medalist honors in a four-team golf match at Bethlehem Country Club.Grady Hadlock finished a Cam Cook corner kick in the 61st minute as Littleton nipped rival White Mountains 1-0. More from this section Monday H.S. Julianne Bromley had a goal and an assist as Littleton ran away from rival White Mountains 4-1.Peter Searls won the boys race in 21 minutes, 30 seconds while leading Danville to a team cross-country running win and Danville's Lilley Anderson triumphed in the girls race (26:43).——TUESDAY, SEPT. 27Girls SoccerPeoples at Lake Region, 4:30Colebrook at Profile, 4Gorham at Lisbon, 4Moultonborough at Groveton, 4Boys SoccerBFA-Fairfax at Danville, 4:30Blue Mountain at Richford, 4:30Colebrook at Profile, 4Gorham at Lisbon, 4Moultonborough at Groveton, 4Field HockeyNorth Country at Milton, 6Littleton at Franklin, 4Co-Ed GolfWoodsville at Concord Christian, 3:30Women's TennisJohnson at Lyndon, 3:30 Girls Athlete Of The Week: Ballot For Sept. 19-25

Boys Athlete Of The Week: Ballot For Sept. 19-25 Suwinski double keys 4-run 7th, Pirates beat Reds 8-3
Braves blank Nats, close within a game of Mets in NL East
Kings look to improve defense heading into training camp
Elder shuts out Nationals 8-0; Braves within 1 game of Mets
N.Y. Rangers 4, N.Y. Islanders 1
Saints racing to correct errors on offense, special teams
Monday H.S. Roundup: Littleton's Lewis Earns Medalist Honors At BCC; Crusaders Sweep On Pitch 