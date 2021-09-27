Monday Local Scores/Top Performers (Sept. 27) And Tuesday Schedule

TO REPORT SCORES
Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.
MONDAY, SEPT. 27
Girls Soccer
St. J 3, Green Mountain Valley 1
Randolph 2, Lake Region 1
North Country 3, BFA-St. Albans 1
Woodsville 3, Pittsburg-Canaan 0
Boys Soccer
Woodsville 6, Pittsburg-Canaan 0
Boys Golf
NVAC Championships
At Williston
Team scores: Champlain Valley 337, Essex 339, South Burlington 340, Mount Mansfield 350, Rice 361, Colchester 368, Spaulding 370, St. Johnsbury 371, BFA-St. Albans 392, Missisquoi 425, Milton 441.
Medalist: Bryce Bortnick, CVU, 73
Top 10: 1. Bortnick, CVU 73; 2. Austin Giroux, North Country 77; T3. Joseph Patterson, Rice; Will Eaton, St. Johnsbury 79; 5. Justin Prim, Essex 82; T6. Andrew Bouffard, South Burlington; Parker Martisus, Essex 83; Austin Daigneault, Colchester 83; T9. Brendan Patterson, Rice; Garret Cameron, Spaulding; Evan Marchessauslt, South Burlington 84; T12. Max Foster, Essex; Max Gosselin, MMU 85; T14. Kaiden McClure, CVU; Jay Eagle, South Burlington 86.
Lyndon at SJCC, 3:30
Coed Golf
At Orleans CC
Boys Team: Peoples 179, Lake Region 187
Boys Medalist: Isaiah Thomas, Peoples, 40
Girls Medalist: Madeleine Racine, Lake Region, 48
Woodsville at Moultonborough, 3:30
Girls Volleyball
Mt. Mansfield 3, Lyndon 0 (25-20, 25-16, 25-12)
Field Hockey
St. J 7, Harwood 0
Women’s Volleyball
Anna Maria 3, Lyndon 0 (25-13, 25-18, 25-11)
——
TOP PERFORMERS
Clara Andre turned in a hat trick as the St. Johnsbury field hockey team washed away Harwood 7-0.
Josi Fortin notched a pair of goals and Bria Austin added another as North Country topped BFA-St. Albans 3-1 to push its unbeaten record to 6-0.
Kaia Anderson, Maggie Zschau and Hannah Amadon all tallied in St. J’s 3-1 win against Green Mountain Valley.
Paige Smith had a goal and an assist as Woodsville toppled Pittsburg-Canaan 3-0.
Lake Region’s Madeleine Racine took medalist honors with a 48 in a home golf match at Orleans Country Club.
Cam Tenney-Burt had two goals and two assists to pace Woodsville to a 6-0 win over Pittsburg-Canaan.
North Country’s Austin Giroux fired a 77 to take second place at the NVAC Golf Championships at Williston.
——
TUESDAY, SEPT. 28
Boys Soccer
Champlain Valley at St. J, 4:30
Lyndon at Northfield/Williamstown, 4:30
Danville at BFA-Fairfax, 4:30
U-32 at Lake Region, 4:30
Richford at Blue Mountain, 4:30
North Country at Montpelier, 6
Randolph at Hazen, 4:30
Profile at Lisbon, 4
Groveton at Moultonborough, 4
Girls Soccer
Profile at Lisbon, 4
Groveton at Moultonborough, 4
Gorham at Colebrook, 4
Field Hockey
Lyndon at U-32, 4
Milton at North Country, 4
Littleton at Franklin 4
Boys Volleyball
Lyndon at Enosburg, 4:30
Women’s Tennis
Lyndon at Plattsburgh State, 4
