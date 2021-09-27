Monday Local Scores/Top Performers (Sept. 27) And Tuesday Schedule
Buy Now

Clara Andre (10) reacts after scoring in the first half with teammates Ruby Rolfe (1), Liv Eberherdt, left, Merle Lohmar, second from left, and Haley Page during St. J's 7-0 win over Harwood in a field hockey game at Fairbanks Field on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

TO REPORT SCORES

Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.

MONDAY, SEPT. 27

Girls Soccer

St. J 3, Green Mountain Valley 1

Randolph 2, Lake Region 1

North Country 3, BFA-St. Albans 1

Woodsville 3, Pittsburg-Canaan 0

Boys Soccer

Woodsville 6, Pittsburg-Canaan 0

Boys Golf

NVAC Championships

At Williston

Team scores: Champlain Valley 337, Essex 339, South Burlington 340, Mount Mansfield 350, Rice 361, Colchester 368, Spaulding 370, St. Johnsbury 371, BFA-St. Albans 392, Missisquoi 425, Milton 441.

Medalist: Bryce Bortnick, CVU, 73

Top 10: 1. Bortnick, CVU 73; 2. Austin Giroux, North Country 77; T3. Joseph Patterson, Rice; Will Eaton, St. Johnsbury 79; 5. Justin Prim, Essex 82; T6. Andrew Bouffard, South Burlington; Parker Martisus, Essex 83; Austin Daigneault, Colchester 83; T9. Brendan Patterson, Rice; Garret Cameron, Spaulding; Evan Marchessauslt, South Burlington 84; T12. Max Foster, Essex; Max Gosselin, MMU 85; T14. Kaiden McClure, CVU; Jay Eagle, South Burlington 86.

Lyndon at SJCC, 3:30

Coed Golf

At Orleans CC

Boys Team: Peoples 179, Lake Region 187

Boys Medalist: Isaiah Thomas, Peoples, 40

Girls Medalist: Madeleine Racine, Lake Region, 48

Woodsville at Moultonborough, 3:30

Girls Volleyball

Mt. Mansfield 3, Lyndon 0 (25-20, 25-16, 25-12)

Field Hockey

St. J 7, Harwood 0

Women’s Volleyball

Anna Maria 3, Lyndon 0 (25-13, 25-18, 25-11)

——

TOP PERFORMERS

Clara Andre turned in a hat trick as the St. Johnsbury field hockey team washed away Harwood 7-0.

Josi Fortin notched a pair of goals and Bria Austin added another as North Country topped BFA-St. Albans 3-1 to push its unbeaten record to 6-0.

Kaia Anderson, Maggie Zschau and Hannah Amadon all tallied in St. J’s 3-1 win against Green Mountain Valley.

Paige Smith had a goal and an assist as Woodsville toppled Pittsburg-Canaan 3-0.

Lake Region’s Madeleine Racine took medalist honors with a 48 in a home golf match at Orleans Country Club.

Cam Tenney-Burt had two goals and two assists to pace Woodsville to a 6-0 win over Pittsburg-Canaan.

North Country’s Austin Giroux fired a 77 to take second place at the NVAC Golf Championships at Williston.

——

TUESDAY, SEPT. 28

Boys Soccer

Champlain Valley at St. J, 4:30

Lyndon at Northfield/Williamstown, 4:30

Danville at BFA-Fairfax, 4:30

U-32 at Lake Region, 4:30

Richford at Blue Mountain, 4:30

North Country at Montpelier, 6

Randolph at Hazen, 4:30

Profile at Lisbon, 4

Groveton at Moultonborough, 4

Girls Soccer

Profile at Lisbon, 4

Groveton at Moultonborough, 4

Gorham at Colebrook, 4

Field Hockey

Lyndon at U-32, 4

Milton at North Country, 4

Littleton at Franklin 4

Boys Volleyball

Lyndon at Enosburg, 4:30

Women’s Tennis

Lyndon at Plattsburgh State, 4

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.