Monday Local Sports Schedule (Aug. 30)

TO REPORT SCORES
Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.
MONDAY, AUG. 30
Boys Soccer
Woodsville at Gorham, 4
Girls Golf
St. J, NCU at Champlain CC, 4
Girls Soccer
Woodsville at Gorham, 4
