Monday Local Sports Schedule (Aug. 30)
From left, Profile players Annabella Fresolone, Makenna Price, Hannah Hodgdon, Madison McLaren, Liv White, Sophie Bell and Lola Kinney line up after their season-opening 8-0 win over Lisbon in Bethlehem, N.H., on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. (Photo by Paul Hayes)

TO REPORT SCORES

Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.

MONDAY, AUG. 30

Boys Soccer

Woodsville at Gorham, 4

Girls Golf

St. J, NCU at Champlain CC, 4

Girls Soccer

Woodsville at Gorham, 4

