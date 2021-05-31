Monday Playoff Scores (May 31) And Upcoming Schedule
Danville rolls to a 14-2 victory over Williamstown on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

TO REPORT SCORES

Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.

MONDAY, MAY 31

VT. ATHLETICS

Playoff brackets released

N.H. GIRLS TENNIS

D-III Quarterfinal

Profile at Littleton, ppd. to Tuesday at 2

N.H. BASEBALL

D-III Region 3 Playin

White Mountains at Belmont, ppd. to Tuesday

D-IV Region 3 Playin

Littleton at Groveton, 1

N.H. SOFTBALL

D-IV Region 3 Playin

Woodsville at Lisbon, ppd. to Tuesday

D-IV Region IV Playin

Pittsburg-Canaan at Colebrook, 4

——

TUESDAY, JUNE 1

N.H. GIRLS TENNIS

D-III Quarterfinal

Profile at Littleton, 2

N.H. BOYS TENNIS

D-III Quarterfinal

Profile at White Mountains, 4

N.H. BASEBALL

D-III Region 3 Playin

White Mountains at Belmont, 4

N.H. SOFTBALL

D-IV Region 3 Playin

Woodsville at Lisbon, 4

VT. BASEBALL

D-I First Round

No. 12 St. Johnsbury (3-12) at No. 5 Mt. Anthony (8-3), 4:30

D-II First Round

No. 9 North Country (7-8-1) at No. 8 Otter Valley (7-8), 4:30

No. 13 Lake Region (5-9) at No. 4 Lyndon (10-3-1), 4:30

D-III First Round

No. 12 Oxbow (3-12) at No. 5 Hazen (10-6), 4:30

D-IV First Round

No. 9 West Rutland (2-10) at No. 8 Danville (1-11), 4:30

VT. SOFTBALL

D-I First Round

No. 10 North Country (5-9) at No. 7 Brattleboro (9-4), 4:30

No. 11 Champlain Valley (4-12) at No. 6 St. Johnsbury (10-5), 4:30

D-III First Round

No. 11 Randolph (4-10) at No. 6 Lake Region (5-8), 4:30

BOYS LACROSSE

D-II First Round

No. 9 Burlington (0-13) at No. 8 St. Johnsbury (3-8), 4:30

BOYS ULTIMATE

First Round

No. 14 St. Johnsbury (1-9) at No. 3 South Burlington (10-2), 4:30

——

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 2

N.H. GIRLS TENNIS

D-III Semifinal

At Alvirine High School

Profile-Littleton winner vs. Kearsarge-Lebanon winner, 4

N.H. SOFTBALL

D-III Region 3 Prelim

Winnisquam at White Mountains, 4

D-IV Region 3 Prelims

Woodsville-Lisbon winner at Moultonborough, 4

Lin-Wood at Profile, 4

D-IV Region 4 Prelims

Pittsburg-Canaan or Colebrook at Groveton, 4

Gorham at Littleton, 4

VT. BOYS TENNIS

D-I First Round

No. 9 Brattleboro (8-4) at No. 8 St. Johnsbury (9-5), 3

——

THURSDAY, JUNE 3

N.H. BOYS TENNIS

D-III Semifinal

At Alvirine High School

Profile-White Mountains winner vs. Kearsarge-Plymouth winner, 4

N.H. BASEBALL

D-III Region 3 Prelim

White Mountains-Belmont winner at Winnisquam, 4

D-IV Region 3 Prelims

Lisbon at Lin-Wood, 4

Profile at Woodsville 4

D-IV Region 4 Prelims

Groveton-Littleton winner at Gorham, 4

Pittsburg-Canaan at Colebrook, 4

BOYS ULTIMATE

Quarterfinal

No. 11 Essex-No. 6 Rice winner vs. St. J-South Burlington winner, 4:30

GIRLS ULTIMATE

Quarterfinal

No. 6 St. Johnsbury (2-10) at No. 3 BFA-Fairfax (8-4), 4:30

——

FRIDAY, JUNE 4

VT. BASEBALL

D-I Quarterfinal

St. J-Mt. Anthony winner vs. No. 13 Rutland-No. 4 Rice winner, 4:30

D-II Quarterfinals

North Country-Otter Valley winner vs. No. 16 Lamoille-No. 1 Hartford winner, 4:30

No. 12 Missisquoi-No. 5 U-32 winner vs. Lake Region-Lyndon winner, 4:30

D-III Quarterfinal

Hazen-Oxbow winner vs. No. 13 Northfield-No. 4 Bellows Falls winner, 4:30

D-IV Quarterfinals

West Rutland-Danville winner at No. 1 White River Valley (14-0), 4:30

No. 7 Poultney (4-12) at No. 2 Blue Mountain, 4:30

VT. SOFTBALL

D-I Quarterfinals

North Country-Brattleboro winner at No. 2 BFA-St. Albans (11-2), 4:30

Champlain Valley-St. J winner at No. 3 Missisquoi (13-3), 4:30

D-IV Quarterfinals

No. 9 Craftsbury-No. 8 Northfield winner at No. 1 Danville (11-1), 4:30

No. 5 West Rutland (10-6) at No. 4 Blue Mountain (11-3), 4:30

GIRLS LACROSSE

D-II Quarterfinal

No. 12 Colchester-No. 5 U-32 winner at No. 4 St. Johnsbury (9-3), 4:30

BOYS LACROSSE

D-II Quarterfinal

Burlington-St. J winner at No. 1 Rice (10-0), 4:30

GIRLS TENNIS

D-I Quarterfinal

No. 6 St. Johnsbury (7-6) at No. 3 South Burlington, 3

TRACK AND FIELD

Vt. D-IV State Championships at Knap Field (Manchester), 9:30

——

SATURDAY, JUNE 5

TRACK AND FIELD

Vt. D-I State Championships at Burlington H.S., 9:30

Vt. D-II State Championships at South Burlington H.S., 9:30

N.H. BASEBALL

D-IV Region 3 Quarterfinal

Lisbon-Lin-Wood winner vs. Profile-Woodsville winner, 4

D-IV Region 4 Quarterfinal

Groveton or Littleton-Gorham winner vs. Pittsburg-Canaan-Colebrook winner, 4

N.H. SOFTBALL

D-III Region 3 Quarterfinal

Winnisquam-White Mountains winner vs. Berlin or Newfound-Belmont winner, 4

D-IV Region 3 Quarterfinal

Woodsville or Lisbon-Moultonborough winner vs. Lin-Wood-Profile winner, 4

D-IV Region 4 Quarterfinal

Pittsburg-Canaan or Colebrook-Groveton winner vs. Gorham-Littleton winner, 4

VT. SOFTBALL

D-II Quarterfinal

No. 9 Otter Valley-No. 8 Lamoille winner at No. 1 Lyndon (12-1), 3

D-III Quarterfinal

Randolph-Lake Region winner at No. 3 Windsor (8-4), 3

VT. BOYS TENNIS

D-I Quarterfinal

Brattleboro-St. J winner at No. 1 Burlington (10-0), 3

