Monday Playoff Scores (May 31) And Upcoming Schedule

MONDAY, MAY 31
VT. ATHLETICS
Playoff brackets released
N.H. GIRLS TENNIS
D-III Quarterfinal
Profile at Littleton, ppd. to Tuesday at 2
N.H. BASEBALL
D-III Region 3 Playin
White Mountains at Belmont, ppd. to Tuesday
D-IV Region 3 Playin
Littleton at Groveton, 1
N.H. SOFTBALL
D-IV Region 3 Playin
Woodsville at Lisbon, ppd. to Tuesday
D-IV Region IV Playin
Pittsburg-Canaan at Colebrook, 4
TUESDAY, JUNE 1
N.H. GIRLS TENNIS
D-III Quarterfinal
Profile at Littleton, 2
N.H. BOYS TENNIS
D-III Quarterfinal
Profile at White Mountains, 4
N.H. BASEBALL
D-III Region 3 Playin
White Mountains at Belmont, 4
N.H. SOFTBALL
D-IV Region 3 Playin
Woodsville at Lisbon, 4
VT. BASEBALL
D-I First Round
No. 12 St. Johnsbury (3-12) at No. 5 Mt. Anthony (8-3), 4:30
D-II First Round
No. 9 North Country (7-8-1) at No. 8 Otter Valley (7-8), 4:30
No. 13 Lake Region (5-9) at No. 4 Lyndon (10-3-1), 4:30
D-III First Round
No. 12 Oxbow (3-12) at No. 5 Hazen (10-6), 4:30
D-IV First Round
No. 9 West Rutland (2-10) at No. 8 Danville (1-11), 4:30
VT. SOFTBALL
D-I First Round
No. 10 North Country (5-9) at No. 7 Brattleboro (9-4), 4:30
No. 11 Champlain Valley (4-12) at No. 6 St. Johnsbury (10-5), 4:30
D-III First Round
No. 11 Randolph (4-10) at No. 6 Lake Region (5-8), 4:30
BOYS LACROSSE
D-II First Round
No. 9 Burlington (0-13) at No. 8 St. Johnsbury (3-8), 4:30
BOYS ULTIMATE
First Round
No. 14 St. Johnsbury (1-9) at No. 3 South Burlington (10-2), 4:30
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 2
N.H. GIRLS TENNIS
D-III Semifinal
At Alvirine High School
Profile-Littleton winner vs. Kearsarge-Lebanon winner, 4
N.H. SOFTBALL
D-III Region 3 Prelim
Winnisquam at White Mountains, 4
D-IV Region 3 Prelims
Woodsville-Lisbon winner at Moultonborough, 4
Lin-Wood at Profile, 4
D-IV Region 4 Prelims
Pittsburg-Canaan or Colebrook at Groveton, 4
Gorham at Littleton, 4
VT. BOYS TENNIS
D-I First Round
No. 9 Brattleboro (8-4) at No. 8 St. Johnsbury (9-5), 3
THURSDAY, JUNE 3
N.H. BOYS TENNIS
D-III Semifinal
At Alvirine High School
Profile-White Mountains winner vs. Kearsarge-Plymouth winner, 4
N.H. BASEBALL
D-III Region 3 Prelim
White Mountains-Belmont winner at Winnisquam, 4
D-IV Region 3 Prelims
Lisbon at Lin-Wood, 4
Profile at Woodsville 4
D-IV Region 4 Prelims
Groveton-Littleton winner at Gorham, 4
Pittsburg-Canaan at Colebrook, 4
BOYS ULTIMATE
Quarterfinal
No. 11 Essex-No. 6 Rice winner vs. St. J-South Burlington winner, 4:30
GIRLS ULTIMATE
Quarterfinal
No. 6 St. Johnsbury (2-10) at No. 3 BFA-Fairfax (8-4), 4:30
FRIDAY, JUNE 4
VT. BASEBALL
D-I Quarterfinal
St. J-Mt. Anthony winner vs. No. 13 Rutland-No. 4 Rice winner, 4:30
D-II Quarterfinals
North Country-Otter Valley winner vs. No. 16 Lamoille-No. 1 Hartford winner, 4:30
No. 12 Missisquoi-No. 5 U-32 winner vs. Lake Region-Lyndon winner, 4:30
D-III Quarterfinal
Hazen-Oxbow winner vs. No. 13 Northfield-No. 4 Bellows Falls winner, 4:30
D-IV Quarterfinals
West Rutland-Danville winner at No. 1 White River Valley (14-0), 4:30
No. 7 Poultney (4-12) at No. 2 Blue Mountain, 4:30
VT. SOFTBALL
D-I Quarterfinals
North Country-Brattleboro winner at No. 2 BFA-St. Albans (11-2), 4:30
Champlain Valley-St. J winner at No. 3 Missisquoi (13-3), 4:30
D-IV Quarterfinals
No. 9 Craftsbury-No. 8 Northfield winner at No. 1 Danville (11-1), 4:30
No. 5 West Rutland (10-6) at No. 4 Blue Mountain (11-3), 4:30
GIRLS LACROSSE
D-II Quarterfinal
No. 12 Colchester-No. 5 U-32 winner at No. 4 St. Johnsbury (9-3), 4:30
BOYS LACROSSE
D-II Quarterfinal
Burlington-St. J winner at No. 1 Rice (10-0), 4:30
GIRLS TENNIS
D-I Quarterfinal
No. 6 St. Johnsbury (7-6) at No. 3 South Burlington, 3
TRACK AND FIELD
Vt. D-IV State Championships at Knap Field (Manchester), 9:30
SATURDAY, JUNE 5
TRACK AND FIELD
Vt. D-I State Championships at Burlington H.S., 9:30
Vt. D-II State Championships at South Burlington H.S., 9:30
N.H. BASEBALL
D-IV Region 3 Quarterfinal
Lisbon-Lin-Wood winner vs. Profile-Woodsville winner, 4
D-IV Region 4 Quarterfinal
Groveton or Littleton-Gorham winner vs. Pittsburg-Canaan-Colebrook winner, 4
N.H. SOFTBALL
D-III Region 3 Quarterfinal
Winnisquam-White Mountains winner vs. Berlin or Newfound-Belmont winner, 4
D-IV Region 3 Quarterfinal
Woodsville or Lisbon-Moultonborough winner vs. Lin-Wood-Profile winner, 4
D-IV Region 4 Quarterfinal
Pittsburg-Canaan or Colebrook-Groveton winner vs. Gorham-Littleton winner, 4
VT. SOFTBALL
D-II Quarterfinal
No. 9 Otter Valley-No. 8 Lamoille winner at No. 1 Lyndon (12-1), 3
D-III Quarterfinal
Randolph-Lake Region winner at No. 3 Windsor (8-4), 3
VT. BOYS TENNIS
D-I Quarterfinal
Brattleboro-St. J winner at No. 1 Burlington (10-0), 3
