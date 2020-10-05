Monday’s H.S. Roundup: Challinor’s Early Tally Vaults Spartans

LITTLETON — The third in a series of four games was decided in the first three minutes and White Mountains claimed the win 1-0 on Monday for a second win and a tie against Littleton.
Before the game started, the Crusaders recognized the six Spartan seniors and then honored the seven Crusader seniors and their parents.
The Spartans went right to work from the get-go. Freshman Ciera Challinor set the goal in motion that startled the hosts. She inserted a corner to Kennedy Overhoff for a push forward. Challinor then picked it out of the mix in the middle as LHS goalie Emily Tholl was flat down to try for a third save in the scramble and Challinor shoved the eventual game-winner across the line with almost three minutes gone.
WMR coach Jeannine LaBounty was pleased, “All around better play today. We communicated well. We pulled wide and worked as a team. The younger ones are melding well with the older kids. We had a ton of opportunities, we just need to work on finishing.”
LaBounty noted that Bella Cronin stepped up for the Regional.
An injury in warm-ups weighed on the Crusaders cause. The Spartans were full of fire and kept the hosts pretty much penned in until the final five minutes of that first quarter when the Crusaders pushed forward. WMR keeper Jennifer Fowler made two quick stops between Crusaders corners.
WMR regained control midway through the second quarter and fired off three corners in a row. The Crusaders battled back in the final three minutes to break and Fowler made her third save to hold the shutout. The WMR defense diverted five corners.
The Spartans went right to work again in the second half and used a series of corners to bring that total to 15 for the game. Tholl made 11 saves and Alexi Hastings cleared one from the line to keep WMR scoreless through the second half.
LHS coach Kerrey Allaire admitted the early goal stung. “That caught us off guard. We were stronger on the second and third quarters. Alba Perez had some great ball carrying and breakaways. Isabelle Horsche got the ball out and everybody played with bite. We’ve improved. We’re a defensive team and tend to hold back, but we’re starting to change that mindset to offense. We wanted to prevent their corner opportunities and gain some for us. We’ve got to get the ball in the net.”
Littleton (1-3-1) will be at Berlin on Wednesday and WMR (2-2-1) will host Berlin Friday.
— BY ARLENE ALLIN
LYNDON 2, HARWOOD 1, OT: In Moretown, Jamie Fenoff scored on a feed from Sadie Bora and the Vikings snatched a key road win.
Bora tied the game late in regulation on a dish from Delaney Raymond.
LI (3-1) hosts Missisquoi on Saturday at 10 a.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
NORTH COUNTRY 1, ST. J 0: In Newport, Cora Nadeau scored on a rebound off her own shot with 24:20 remaining and the Falcons moved to 3-0.
McKenna Marquis had 10 saves to earn the clean sheet. Hayden Wilkins made eight saves for the Hilltoppers in the their season opener.
North Country plays at Lamoille on Wednesday and at home on Saturday against Lyndon. St. J (0-1) heads to BFA-St. Albans on Wednesday at 4.
LAKE REGION 4, TWINFIELD 0: In Orleans, senior striker Allyson Cotnoir scored three times in 44 seconds at the end of the first half to send the Rangers to their first win of the season.
Sakoya Sweeney added a pair of assists for LR (1-2), which visits WIlliamstown at Wednesday.
PROFILE 4, COLEBROOK 3, 2OT: In Colebrook, Madison McLaren scored the game-winner with 37 seconds left in second overtime while teammate Sophie Bell notched a hat trick in Profile’s wild road win.
McLaren added a pair of assists for the Patriots (3-2), who led 2-0 and fell behind 3-2 before rallying back to win.
Sage Smith scored twice and Sam Howe contributed a goal and two assists for the Mohawks (3-2).
“Thought we did a great job defensively,” said Katie Parker. “Goalkeeper Sierra Riff (20 saves) had herself a fantastic game in net. Our defense, led by Allison Herres, Bryn Pearson, Emma McKeage and Madeleine Champagne did a terrific job cutting Profiles angles and pressures well to create less lethal scoring opportunities. Sam Howe played well at midfield.
“We were able to capitalize on first-half chances after being down 2-0 and to be up 3-2 at half against a good team speaks volumes for the drive these girls have to not give up.”
Annabelle Mullins (three) and Morgan Presby combined for four saves for the Pats.
Profile is at unbeaten Littleton in a Thursday showdown (3 p.m.). The Crusaders won the first meeting 5-2. Colebrook host Berlin at 4, also Thursday.
LITTLETON 5, LIN-WOOD 0: In Lincoln, Olivia Corrigan scored a pair of unassisted goals and added an assist to lead the unbeaten Crusaders.
Bre Lemay, Carrie Meunier and Kay Manzella also scored for LHS, which outshot the hosts 35-0.
Littleton (6-0) hosts Profile in a key tilt Thursday at 3. The Crusaders beat the Pats 5-2 in the first meeting.
“Profile is dangerous and well-coached. I’m looking forward to the match,” said Littleton coach Clinton Brown.
BOYS SOCCER
LITTLETON 3, LIN-WOOD 0: In Lincoln, Parker Paradice had two goals and an assist to lead the Crusaders to their fourth straight win.
Grady Hadlock scored and had an assist while Kyle Huhn also earned an assist for the winners.
“Our energy and focus improved in the second half, which showed as I thought we were able to control play after an evenly matched first half,” said LHS coach Like Driscoll. “I though Parker played well today and had his best game so far. He is just now getting back to 100% after a preseason injury slowed him early in the season.”
Littleton (5-1) hosts Profile on Thursday at 4:30. The Crusaders nipped the Pats 2-1 in the season opener.
LISBON 4, GROVETON 1: In Lisbon, Austin Lopus scored twice and Dylan Colby added a goal and two assists in the Panthers’ home triumph.
Austin Fisher also tallied for Lisbon (2-1), which hosts Lin-Wood on Thursday at 3.
BOYS GOLF
WOODSVILLE REIGNS: Woodsville finally topped Littleton in a three-team match at Maplewood. The Engineers edged Littleton 42-40 in the Stableford scoring system to hand the Crusaders their first loss. White Mountains had three points.
Crusaders No. 1 Spenser Stevens won medalist honors with 18 points.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
ST. J 3, LYNDON 0: In St. J, the Hilltoppers began their 2020 season with a three-set sweep in an outdoor match on the softball field. St. J won 25-10, 25-12, 25-15.
“The girls were nervous because it was their first game, but once on the court they knew what had to be done,” said SJ coach Gwyn Stahl. “Haley Chen had some incredible kills, Ainsley Atkinson had a great run of serves and service aces and Skyler Overton had numerous assists and service aces.
“As a coach, I have noticed that this group of girls have come together and overcome all of the obstacles that this season has presented at us. I am extremely proud of each member with their positivity and willingness to make the best out of our situation.”
St. J is home against Montpelier on Thursday at 5:15. Lyndon (1-1) visits Montpelier on Wednesday at 4:30.
