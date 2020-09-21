BERLIN — Olivia Corrigan scored a pair of goals as Littleton rolled to a 4-0 road win over Berlin.
Bre Lemay opened the scoring on a Lauren McKee assist and Hannah Brown also scored for the Crusaders, who have nine goals in two wins to open the 2020 season. They beat Profile 5-2 in Friday’s opener.
Kaylee Manzella and Josie Bryant had the assists on Corrigan’s two first-half goals.
“We played much better in the first half (led 3-0),” said LHS coach Clinton Brown. “Our passing was flat in the second half. We are young and have lots to work on.
Littleton hosts Lin-Wood in the home opener on Friday.
“We’re looking forward to it,” Brown said.
