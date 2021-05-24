Monday’s H.S. Roundup: Finkle, Crusaders Pick Off Lumberjacks

LITTLETON — Littleton senior right-hander Josh Finkle tamed the Lin-Wood lineup with a one-hitter and 14 strikeouts and one earned run as the Crusaders handed the Lumberjacks their first loss in Division IV, 7-4 on Monday.
Freshman JP Perez got the last two outs for his first varsity save to help LHS stop a two-game skid. Lin-Wood dipped to an 11-2 record while retaining first place.
Littleton (10-4) hosts Lisbon (6-6) at 4 on Wednesday before its season finale Thursday at home with Groveton.
SOFTBALL
WOODSVILLE 14-20, GROVETON 0-0: In Groveton, the visiting Engineers ended their regular season in D-IV with a 13-1 record. Their two pitching Mackenzies, Kingsbury and Griswold, were in top form in the two five-inning games. Kingsbury allowed no hits while fanning 10, while in the nightcap Griswold hurled a two-hitter with eight Ks.
Kingsbury belted two doubles to help her first game-cause, but it was Anna McIntyre (3-for-3, double, HR, five RBI), who really tattooed the ball among Woodsville’s nine hits. The Engineers belted 16 more hits in the second game. Again Mackenzie Kingsbury was a force going 3-for-5 with four RBI, while Morgan Wagstaff (three RBI) and Keatyn Horne (two RBI) had a pair of hits each.
Freshman Dory Roy caught Griswold’s second-game win, and scored four runs while going 2-for-2 with an RBI out of the nine spot.
The Engineers play Lisbon in a playin game on Memorial Day, May 31 at 4 p.m.
LITTLETON 33, LIN-WOOD 11: In Lincoln, Littleton senior Emily Tholl belted two doubles and triple while classmate Jaiden Ridlon also had a triple with two singles as the Crusaders started their final week of regular-season play with their first win of the season.
“The Lady Crusaders started off scoring six runs in the first inning, and they were able to keep errors low today, only having three,” LHS coach Serena Quillin said. “The girls had a great momentum going into the game, and we are hoping it will carry over to our next game, home versus Lisbon on Wednesday.”
Pitching to freshman catcher Taytum Adams, sophomore Taylor Marsh got the win in the circle.
