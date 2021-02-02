WOODSVILLE — Big guy.
Huge game.
Avery Hazelton, the 6-foot-9, 275-pound junior center, finished with 25 points and 24 rebounds, leading Division III White Mountains to a come-from-behind 59-51 win over Woodsville inside the spectator-less John Bagonzi Community Building on Monday night.
“I don’t want to let my individual stat line get in the way,” Hazelton said. “In the fourth quarter, we started firing on all cylinders and played the best way possible to make sure we came away with the win and that’s what we did.”
Hazelton scored 10 points in the final stanza, including eight in the last 2:20, as White Mountains erased a nine-point deficit with a 24-7 blitz in the fourth.
The lefty with soft hands and growing confidence was dominant in the fourth quarter, repelling the smaller Engineers players around the rim. Trailing 50-49 with 1:58 to play, White Mountains closed the game on a 10-1 run.
“Avery’s progression has been fun to watch,” Spartans coach Mike Curtis said. “I am happy for him. He’s a good kid, a good student. To see how far he’s come, even this season to put up 25 and 24 against a really good team … it’s just clicked for him. “He’s confident, he’s in better shape and he’s learning how to bang inside.”
It was the fifth straight win for the Spartans, who played in Woodsville for the first time in nearly two decades, Curtis said.
Tyler Hicks finished with 18 points and eight rebounds and was key in igniting the Spartans’ fourth-quarter rally. Brody LaBounty added eight points before fouling out down the stretch and Brayden White added four points and five assists in the victory.
It was just the fourth game of the season for Woodsville (3-1), but the Engineers looked the part of a D-IV contender for most of Monday night’s tilt.
Cam Burt, D-IV’s top scorer this season, finished with 16 points — doing it mostly against Hicks, a premier defender in the region.
Elijah Flocke added 15 points and Michael Maccini added nine for Woodsville, which bolted to a 16-5 lead after the opening quarter.
The Spartans closed the first frame with a 5-0 burst, then battled back to forge a 23-all tie late in the first half. LaBounty was fouled on a half-court shot attempt with under a second to play to halftime. He hit 2 of 3 foul shots to give the visitors a 25-23 lead at the break — the Spartans’ first lead since 2-0.
But Woodsville played a great eight minutes in the third. Moving the ball, hitting shots and defending well, the Engineers outscored White Mountains 21-10. Burt and Maccini had seven points apiece as the hosts built a 44-35 cushion headed to the fourth.
The Spartans got hot in the fourth and the Engineers faded (only one made field goal in the stanza).
“We still got our wide-open looks in the fourth; we just didn’t make them,” said WHS coach Jamie Walker. “We stopped limiting them to one shot. They were making layups and we were missing 3s.”
Hicks splashed a 3-pointer, then scored inside to spark the Spartans and trim the deficit to 46-42. White then canned a triple and Hazelton scored inside to tie the game 48-all.
Burt later put WHS up 50-49 with a pair of free throws, but it was all Spartans from there.
Hazelton scored back-to-back buckets to make it 53-50, White hit a free throw after an intentional foul was called on the Engineers, and Hazelton scored and was fouled (missed the free throw) as the Spartans’ lead swelled to 56-50 with 23.2 seconds left.
“I thought our kids maybe got a second wind,” Curtis said. “They did a good job down the stretch. Our seniors are getting better and it was good to face adversity tonight. Now the kids realize they can come back from a big deficit.”
White Mountains is at Berlin and Woodsville hosts Profile, both on Friday.
“If this were a typical year, you’d be mad because you just cost yourself getting some extra points beating a D-III team,” Walker said. “But really, these are all learning games and scrimmages.”
WMR (5-1): Brody LaBounty 3-2-8, Brayden White 1-1-4, Forrest Pribbernow 1-2-4, Tyler Hicks 6-4-18, Avery Hazelton 12-1-25. Totals: 23-FG 10-18-FT 59.
WHS (3-1): Corey Bemis 2-0-6, Cam Tenney-Burt 6-2-16, Michael Maccini 3-3-9, Cam Davidson 1-1-3, Nick Vigent 1-0-2, Elijah Flocke 5-4-15. Totals: 18-FG 10-14-FT 51.
WMR 10 15 10 24 — 59
WHS 16 7 21 7 — 51
3-Point FG: WM 3 (White, Hicks 2); W 5 (Bemis, Tenney-Burt, Flocke). Team Fouls: WM 14, W 15. Fouled Out: WM, LaBounty.
LIN-WOOD 51, GROVETON 49: In Groveton, Jake Avery (21) and Cam Clermont (16) powered the Lumberjacks to a big road win.
Matt St. Cyr scored 17 to lead the Eagles, who had possession at the endline with 1.5 seconds left and a chance to win it but couldn’t get a shot off.
Chris Corliss hit a 3 to draw Groveton within 51-49 and the Eagles got the ball back with 1.5 seconds left after a Lin-Wood missed one-and-one.
Corliss finished with 10 rebounds and five steals for GHS, which hosts Berlin on Wednesday at 5.
LW (3-2): Clermont 7-1-16, Avery 10-1-21, Awan 1-2-4, LeBlanc 3-3-10. Totals: 21-FG 7-11-FT 51.
GHS (2-3): Aiden Whiting 2-3-7, Ben Wheelock 1-0-2, Matt St. Cyr 7-0-17, Julian Kenison 5-1-12, Chris Corliss 5-0-11. Totals: 20-FG 4-10-FT 49.
LW 11 12 16 12 — 51
GHS 11 13 19 6 — 49
3-Point FG: L 2 (Clermont, LeBlanc); G 5 (St. Cyr 3, Kenison 1, Corliss). Team Fouls: L 8, G 13.
COLEBROOK 60, BERLIN 53: Kaiden Dowse (17 points), Carson Rancourt (15), Kolten Dowse (13) and Marik Boire (11) hit double figures as the Mohawks returned to .500.
Colebrook hosts Groveton on Friday.
CA (3-3): Carson Rancourt 5-4-15, Kolten Dowse 4-4-13, Brandyn Lawruk 1-0-2, Marik Boire 3-4-11, Kaiden Dose 5-7-17, Maddox Godzyk 1-0-2. Totals: 19-FG 19-29-FT 60.
BHS (0-4): Berry 3-0-7, Dalphonse 1-0-3, Porier 2-0-6, Poulin 4-1-9, Goyette 3-1-7, Mercier 2-1-5, Huntoon 1-0-2, Dow 6-2-14. Totals: 22-FG 5-11-FT 53.
CA 19 10 12 19 — 60
BHS 12 11 14 16 — 53
3-Point FG: C 3 (Rancourt, Ko. Dowse, Boire); B 4 (Berry, Dalphonse, Porier). Team Fouls: C 14, B 23. Fouled Out: B, Mercier.
GIRLS HOOPS
COLEBROOK 51, BERLIN 41: In Colebrook, Sage Smith scored 21 points and added seven steals and Samantha Howe added 19 points and 15 rebounds to keep the defending champions unbeaten in 2021.
Sara Fernald and Haley Rossitto played key minutes in replacing injured Emma McKeage, CA coach Duane Call said.
Colebrook is in Berlin on Friday.
BHS (2-3): Peare 2-0-6, Balderrama 4-4-12, Bourbeau 0-2-2, McCormick 2-3-7, Woodward 2-0-4, Cusson 5-0-10. Totals: 15-FG 9-18-FT 41.
CA (6-0): Sage Smith 8-5-21, Samantha Howe 9-1-19, Sierra Riff 0-1-1, Haley Rossitto 1-0-2, Sara Fernald 1-0-2, Ariana Lord 1-4-6. Totals: 20-FG 11-14-FT 51.
BHS 8 9 13 11 — 41
CA 15 10 13 13 — 51
3-Point FG: B 2 (Peare). Team Fouls: B 12, C 13.
