ST. JOHNSBURY — Hannah Roberts scored on a feed from Ella Ceppetelli in the third quarter and goaltender Maddie Hurlbert stood tall in goal as St. J toppled Stowe 1-0 in a Saturday field hockey clash at Cary Field.
Hurlbert finished with eight saves for St. J (2-0), which grabbed the win despite being outshot 8-2 and outnumbered on corners 8-1.
“Today’s game was quite the battle,” said SJ coach Tara Bailey. “Stowe was in our circle quite a bit and put a lot of shots on goal, but our defense and our goalkeeper stayed strong. Maddie was really the key in our game today. She made great saves and had good clears which gave our defense a lot of confidence. We also had some strong midfield play from Jane Goodrich and Hannah Roberts.”
The Hilltoppers (2-0) travel to U-32 next Tuesday.
BOYS SOCCER
ST. JOHNSBURY 6, LAKE REGION 1: In Orleans, Liam Laidlaw netted a hat trick to lead the Division I Hilltoppers past the D-II Rangers.
Laidlaw has five goals in two Hilltopper wins this season. Tami Okomi, Nick Santouse and Tommy Zschau also scored for St. J while Tucker Chapman (two), Ikomi and Moises Zaga added assists.
Logan Ingalls scored on a first-half for PK for Lake Region (0-1-1), which is at Northfield on Tuesday at 4.
Savino Argutto made two saves for SJ, Connor Ulrich nine for the Rangers.
The Hilltoppers visit Harwood on Thursday at 4.
HARWOOD 3, LYNDON 0: In Lyndon Center, Hayden Adams and Skylar Platt scored in the first half and Finn O’Hara netted another in the second as the Highlanders foiled the Vikings in their season opener.
Nick Matteis was injured with about 15 minutes left in a collision with a Harwood striker, LI coach Dick McCarthy noted. Ale De Cardenas took his place and finished with 10 saves.
“Our starting striker who has not played in goal since junior high, Ale had some really big saves,” McCarthy said.
The Vikings play at Montpelier on Tuesday.
“This was our first competitive game of the year; we have not even had a scrimmage,” McCarthy said. “Harwood is a very skilled, very tactically strong team. I was, on balance, happy with our first performance.”
STOWE 3, NORTH COUNTRY 1: In Stowe, Jono Nissenbaum had two goals and assists to lead the Raiders.
Matt Moore scored in the second minute while Travis Pepin mades six saves for the Falcons (0-2), who play at Lamoille on Tuesday at 4.
GIRLS SOCCER
WOODSVILLE 9, BLUE MOUNTAIN 1: In Wells River, Leah Krull scored five times and Olivia Sarkis added a goal and two assists to power the undefeated Engineers past their rival.
Woodsville has 30 goals in its 4-0 start.
Maddie Roy, Keatyn Hrone and Olivia Krull also tallied while Gabby Brown added two assists for the Engineers, who will host White Mountains on Tuesday at 3:30.
Jordan Alley scored the goal for the Bucks on a second-half direct kick from outside the 18.
Jaylynn Reagan and Jaylah Hogue each had three saves in the win. Emma Gray had 25 saves for the Bucks.
Blue Mountain (2-1) hosts Twinfield on Thursday at 4.
FOOTBALL
ST. J 35, SPAULDING 24: In St. J, Quinn Murphy completed 37 of 55 passes for 378 yards and five touchdowns to five different receivers as the Hilltoppers moved to 2-0 in 7-on-7 football.
Sam Begin had a team-high nine grabs for 111 yards and a touchdown while Colby Garey-Wright (eight catches, 58 yards, TD), Geoffrey Hauver (seven catches, 69 yards) and Fritz Hauser (six catches, 53 yards, TD) had nice days. Jaden Hayes and Jacob Silver also hauled in Murphy touchdown passes.
St. J is at Oxbow on Wednesday at 4.
N.H. GOLF
ENGINEER GRABS SECOND: In Salem, Woodsville junior Anna McIntyre took second place in the nine-hole Medal Division at the 2020 New Hampshire individual state golf championship on Saturday at Campbell’s Scottish Highlands. She finished with a 12-over 47, four strokes back of winner Mary Croteau of Londonderry.
Woodsville’s McKenzie Kingsbury finished in a three-way tie for fifth after a 52.Madeline Carbonneau of Littleton checked in at 14th with a 60.
Julianna Megan won the 18-hole Championship Division with a 7-over 78.
