ST. JOHNSBURY — Senior guard Josie Choiniere and the St. Johnsbury Academy Hilltoppers continue to beat a steady path to the top of the Division I standings.

Choiniere had a dominant first half, scoring 18 of her 22 points and keying the Hilltoppers to a 51-30 win over Brattleboro Monday at Alumni Gymnasium. In winning their seventh straight they moved into a third-place tie with Essex at 7-2. It was also the second win of the season over the visiting Colonels.

