Monday’s H.S. Roundup: Last-Second Layup Lifts Oxbow At Lyndon; Danville Powers Past Fairfax

LYNDON — A layup off a length-of-the-court pass in the final seconds gave the Oxbow Olympians a 44-43 win over Lyndon Institute in a girls basketball clash on Monday at Alumni Gymnasium.
Olivia Lewis had made a tough shot from the low post with 8.4 seconds left. After a timeout, Rachel Spear found Alexa Kosakowski with the long pass, and Kosakowski laid it in for the game-winner. It completed a comeback for the Olympians, who were down by seven midway through the fourth.
“The kids played hard. Poor coaching, in the end, led to the loss. That’s on me,” Vikings coach Eric Berry said. “We had our chances but credit Oxbow for not giving up. We had the lead by seven with three minutes to go. Gotta finish those off.”
Emma Parker (22 points) accounted for half of Oxbow’s points. Olivia Lewis had 15 points to lead the Vikes.
OXBOW (2-0): Kosakowski 3-0-6, O’Connell 1-0-2, Carson 1-0-2, Parker 9-4-22, Boles 4-0-9, Fahey 1-1-3. Totals: 19-FG 5-7-FT 44.
LYNDON (1-1): Isabelle Priest 1-2-5, Kadienne Whitcomb 3-0-9, Emma Renaudette 0-3-3, Delaney Noyes 1-1-3, Natalie Ely 1-0-3, Sam Hinton 2-1-5, Olivia Lewis 6-3-15. Totals: 14-FG 9-17-FT 43.
OU 7 14 8 15 — 44
LI 11 9 7 16 — 43
3-Point FG: O 1 (Bolbs); L 6 (Whitcomb 3, Priest, Noyes, Ely). Total Fouls: O 17, L 13. Fouled Out: O, Ely; L, Renaudette.
DANVILLE 49, BFA-FAIRFAX 37: In Danville, Laci Sandvil (13) and Rylie Cadieux combined for 24 points and Colleen Flinn had 10 points and 11 boards as the Indians moved to 2-0 on the season.
Danville outscored the visitors 18-7 in the third quarter to build a commanding 36-19 cushion.
“Total team effort tonight,” said Indians coach Nick DeCaro. “The girls worked their tails off on both ends of the floor. We played at the pace we wanted to most of the night and were able to dictate the game flow. Defensively our forwards Colleen, Ava, Zoe, and Allie were all over the glass against a bigger team. Rylie Cadieux and Laci Sandvil helped pace the offense and Autumn Larocque and Carlie Beliveau held BFA’s top two guards to single digits and forced them off the three-point line all night.
“Definitely a confidence-boosting game across the board.”
Danville hosts Peoples on Thursday at 7:30.
FAIRFAX (0-1): Superneau 2-0-5, Douglas 4-1-9, Benjamin 1-0-2, Murphy 1-1-3, Bernier 2-0-4, Albee 4-1-9. Totals: 14-FG 8-20-FT 37
DANVILLE (2-0): Colleen Flinn 5-0-10, Laci Sandvil 3-5-13, Autumn Larocque 0-1-1, Rylie Cadieux 2-7-11, Ava Marshia 3-0-6, Carlie Believeau 1-1-3, Zoe Crocker 2-1-5. Totals: 16-FT 15-30-FT 49.
BFA 7 5 7 18 — 37
DHS 7 11 18 13 — 49
3-Point FG: F 1 (Superneau); D 2 (Sandvil). Total Fouls: F 19, D 17.
NORTH COUNTRY 59, COLCHESTER 48: In Colchester, McKenna Marsh buried six triples and finished with 22 points and Riann Fortin added 15 as coach Sarah Roy scored a win in her Falcons’ debut.
Hailey Pothier scored nine off the bench in the win.
There were 15 made 3s in the game, eight from the Falcons, who also hit 13-of-17 foul shots. Nicole Norton splashed six 3s for the Lakers.
“Just so happy for the girls to finally play,” Roy said. “It was a solid first outing. Everyone found ways to contribute, as we adjusted to all the new protocols. McKenna Marsh came out swinging offensively and maintained her composure through some foul trouble. Hailey Pothier was impressive off the bench. She was our spark in the second half.
“I’m looking forward to seeing the growth of this team in the short season ahead, as I continue to learn how to best utilize their strengths.”
North Country hosts Hazen on Thursday, varsity only, at 6 p.m.
NC (1-0): McKenna Marsh 7-2-22, Adrianna Chaput 1-0-3, Julia Baker 1-0-2, Hailey Pothier 3-2-9, Riann Fortin 5-5-15, Cora Nadeau 1-2-4, Libby Prue 1-0-2, Emma Fortin 0-2-2. Totals: 19-FG 13-17-FT 59.
CHS (1-1): Dickie 0-2-2, Sartwell 3-0-7, Garrow 4-2-10, Norton 9-1-25, O’Donnell 0-2-2, Booska 1-0-2. Totals: 17-FG 7-16-FT 48.
NC 14 12 15 18 — 59
CHS 10 12 16 10 — 48
3-Point FG: N 6 (Marsh 6, Chaput, Pothier); C 7 (Sartwell, Norton 6). Team Fouls: N 15, C 16. Fouled Out: C, O’Donnell.
LAKE REGION 60, LAMOILLE 36: In Hyde Park, Tia Martinez tossed in 23 points and Sakoya Sweeney added 11 to power the Rangers to a road rout.
Robin Nelson and Danyelle Pion combined for 16 points in the victory, as 10 LR players got on the scoresheet.
“We had a real solid defensive effort and our attack pace was relentless,” said LR coach Joe Houston. “They have some girls that can knock down shots, but I thought we did a great job with our help and rotations and really harassed them.”
The Rangers visit NEK rival Lyndon on Thursday night at 6:30.
LR (2-0): Sakoya Sweeney 5-0-11, Robin Nelson 3-2-8, Emily Rogers 0-1-1, Danyelle Pion 4-0-8, Erica Thaler 1-0-2, Madison Bowman 0-1-1, Maya Auger 1-0-2, Lillian Fauteux 1-0-2, Tia Martinez 9-3-23, Kaylee Sargent 1-0-2. Totals: 25-FG 7-12-FT 60.
LU (0-2): Benoit 5-3-11, Bordeau 0-1-1, Loomis 2-0-5, Tinker 3-2-11, Hutchins 2-1-5, Dubie 1-0-3. Totals: 13-FG 5-9-FT 36.
LR 14 22 15 9 — 60
LU 10 11 7 8 — 36
3-Point FG: LR 3 (Martinez 2, Sweeney); LU 5 (Loomis, Tinker 3, Dubie). Team Fouls: LR 8, LU 15.
CVU 47, SJA 19: In St. Johnsbury, the Redhawks used stifling defense to power to a road win, dropping the Hilltoppers to 1-1 going into their next game Thursday at Essex.
CVU (2-0): Reagan 4-3-11, Pozer 2-1-5, Gilwee 3-1-7, Bates 1-0-2, Snipes 3-0-6, Hunter 1-0-2, Companion 3-0-6, Mochive 4-0-8. Totals: 21-FG 4-4-FT 47.
SJA (1-1): Lilian Kittredge 1-0-2, Adriana Lemieux 1-1-3, Kylie LaPete 0-3-3, Kaia Anderson 1-1-3, Maren Nitsche 3-0-7, Hayden Wilkins 0-1-1. Totals: 6-FG 5-9-FT 19.
CVU 13 12 11 11 — 47
SJA 2 5 4 8 — 19
3-Point FG: C 1 (Gilwee); S 2 Lemieux, Nitsche). Total Fouls: C 13, S 7.
PEOPLES 57, HAZEN 43: In Hardwick, Shelby Wells had 27 points and the visiting Wolves expanded on a 25-21 halftime to win their season opener.
Graci Beck added 18 for the winners, while Macy Molleur (15 points) and Alleigh Gabaree (12) paced Hazen.
The Wildcats visit North Country on Thursday.
COLEBROOK 76, GORHAM 40: In Colebrook, guard Sage Smith scored 13 of her 26 points in the first quarter en route to a triple-double as the Mohawks built a 31-8 lead going into the second quarter.
Smith had 10 rebounds, 10 steals and six assists, while forward Samantha Howe grabbed 18 rebounds to go with her 24 points. Teammates Sierra Riff (four points, five assists, six rebounds) and Emma McKeage (six points, eight assists) helped the cause.
Next for the D-IV champions, a Feb. 22 game at Pittsburg-Canaan.
GORHAM (1-5): Grondin 1-0-2, Chase 3-0-7, Buteau 4-0-8, Bernier 1-0-2, Godin 4-2-10, Desilets 1-0-2, Girouard 2-0-6, Buron 1-1-3. Totals: 17-FG 3-10 FT 40.
COLEBROOK (10-1): Sage Smith 12-0-26, Samantha Howe 10-4-24, Sierra Riff 2-0-4, Emma McKeage 3-0-6, Sara Fernald 2-0-4, Shyanna Fuller 2-0-4, Ariana Lord 4-0-8. Totals: 35-FG 4-7-FT 76.
GHS 8 11 12 9 — 40
CA 31 17 18 10 — 76
3-Point FG: G 3 Girouard 2, Chase); C 2 (Smith). Total Fouls: G 8, C 7.
BOYS HOOPS
COLEBROOK 51, GORHAM 46: Held to four points in the first quarter in Gorham, Kaiden Dowse had 21 points, Carson Rancourt had 12 and the visiting Mohawks busted out with 43 second-half points, winning for the fifth time in six games going into their Friday home game with Woodsville.
COLEBROOK (6-4): Carson Rancourt 2-9-12, Kolten Dowse 1-1-3, Marik Boire 3-0-6, Kaiden Dowse 7-7-21, Maddox Godzyk 2-4-8, Keenan Hurlburt 3-17. Total: 18-FG 21-26-FT 57.
GORHAM (2-5): Saladino 4-0-11, Lemieux 2-0-5, Burton 2-2-6, Leclerc 0-1-1, Micucci 1-0-2, Frisk 4-1-13, York 2-4-8. Totals: 15-FG 8-12-FT 46.
CA 4 10 21 22 — 57
GHS 11 11 9 15 — 46
3-Point FG: G 8 (Frisk 4, Saladino 3, Lemieux). Total Fouls: C 15, G 18. Fouled Out: G, Wyatt DeBlois.
