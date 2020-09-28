LYNDON CENTER — The Vikings are back in the win column.
Erin Rivers knocked home the go-ahead goal with 20 minutes left and the Lyndon girls soccer team went on to a 3-1 victory over visiting Craftsbury in the season opener on Monday, the Vikings’ first triumph since the 2017 season.
Carissa Brittain and Delaney Noyes also scored for LI, which went 0-14 last season and 0-13-1 in 2018.
“It’s been a psychological battle for us, but now that we’ve won one, now we know we can actually do this,” said second-year Vikings coach Jeremy White.
Brittain’s goal gave LI a 1-0 lead with seven minutes left in the first half. Craftsbury tied the game on a penalty kick five minutes into the second half.
Freshman Molly Renaudette made six saves for the Vikings. Chargers goaltender Sage Sweeney had four.
LI hosts Harwood on Friday at 4.
LITTLETON 7, PITTSBURG-CANAAN 1: In Littleton, Bre Lemay had her second straight hat trick and Olivia Corrigan scored a pair in the Crusaders’ rout.
Lemay had three goals in LHS’ win Friday against Lin-Wood.
Josie Bryant (Hannah Brown assist) and Nathaly Rossi (PK) also tallied for the Crusaders, who outshot the visitors 29-3 and ran their record to 4-0.
“We played aggressive today attacking the ball at all times,” said LHS coach Clinton Brown. “We have many scoring threats which is hard to defend. We have to continue to work on the little things but we are getting better each time we play and I happy for them.”
Littleton hosts Lisbon on Thursday at 3:30.
BOYS SOCCER
ST. J 3, NORTH COUNTRY 0: In St. Johnsbury, Liam Laidlaw had two goals and Tommy Zschau added a goal and an assist to lead St. J in both teams’ 2020 opener.
It was a back-and-forth battle and scoreless until the 50th minute. But a red card in the box crippled North Country, Zschau burying a penalty kick for the 1-0 lead and Laidlaw minutes later putting SJA up 2-0.
Tucker Chapman earned an assist for the Hilltoppers, who play at Lake Region on Saturday at 3:30.
Savino Argutto made four saves in net for the hosts. Travis Pepin had 10 for North Country, which visits Peoples on Wednesday at 4:30.
LITTLETON 1, PITTSBURG-CANAAN 0: Joelvy Perez scored in the 69th minute on a feed from Evan Piette to lift the visiting Crusaders to a narrow victory. It was PC’s season opener. LHS (3-1) welcomes Lisbon on Thursday at 4:30.
FIELD HOCKEY
LYNDON 3, NORTH COUNTRY 2: In Newport, Jamie Fenoff scored twice and Sadie Bora added another as the Vikings topped North Country in the season opener to give first-year coach Jen Patridge her first career win.
Libby Prue and Ireland Abdo tallied for the Falcons, who host St. J on Wednesday at 4. The Vikings are at Stowe, also Wednesday at 4.
