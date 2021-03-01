DANVILLE — Ava Marshia tallied 14 points and Rylie Cadieux knocked down some clutch free throws in the final 17 seconds as Danville held off a furious Thetford rally to score a 51-49 victory over the perennial Division III contender Panthers on Monday night.
Carlie Beliveau (nine) and Laci Sandvil contributed 17 points for the Tribe, which won its third straight to up its record to 5-1.
“Wow, I’m so proud of our girls tonight,” said Danville coach Nick DeCaro. “They dug deep all game and we did enough at the end of the night to pull out a big win. Our intensity on both ends of the floor was fantastic and we were patient on offense and got balanced scoring.”
Eight players scored in the win for Danville, which led 28-21 at halftime and extended the lead to 39-29 after three. But the Panthers battled back to tie the game 48-all with 17 seconds to play.
Cadieux, however, came through. After missing her first three free-throw attempts on the night, the junior guard sank two to give Danville a 50-48 lead. Thetford had a chance to tie with a pair of free throws but could only make one. Cadieux then made 1 of 2 foul shots at the other end to make 51-49 with 5 ticks left. Thetford never got a good look to tie or win.
“We’ve worked really hard on being consistent and tonight for about 28 minutes, we played some of our best basketball of the season,” DeCaro said. “The last 4 minutes weren’t pretty, but it worked enough to hold on. A definite confidence boost heading into March.”
Danville hosts Blue Mountain on Saturday at 2:30.
TA (3-2): Colby 3-1-7, Cadwell 6-1-13, Smith 2-2-6, Mansley 2-0-4, Benjamin 5-4-14, Wells 2-1-5. Totals: 20-FG 9-15-FT 40.
DHS (5-1): Lilli Klark 0-2-2, Allie Beliveau 2-1-5, Laci Sandvil 3-0-8, Autumn Larocque 1-1-4, Rylie Cadieux 2-3-7, Ava Marshia 6-1-14, Carlie Beliveau 4-0-9, Zoe Crocker 0-2-2. Totals: 18-FG 10-20-FT 51.
TA 9 12 8 20 — 49
DHS 12 16 11 12 — 51
3-Point FG: D 4 (Sandvil 2, Marshia, C. Beliveau). Team Fouls: T 16, D 12. Fouled Out: T, Smith.
BOYS HOOPS
MONTPELIER 58, HAZEN 49: The game of unbeatens in Montpelier went the hosts’ way in a game that could’ve gone either way but for “one bad quarter, the third,” Wildcats coach Aaron Hill said. “I’m really proud of the effort tonight. We came back on them in the fourth, but then we had to foul. Montpelier is a really strong D-II team.”
The Wildcats also had a couple of bench players out, he noted, but “Carter Hill kept us in it in the first half, and Isaiah Baker got it going in the second half.”
Hazen takes a 5-1 record into its next game Friday at Randolph.
HAZEN (5-1): Jadon Baker 5-0-12, Ethan Shopland 2-0-4, Isaiah Baker 6-3-17, Tyler Rivard 1-0-2, Carter Hill 6-0-12, Lincoln Michaud 1-0-2. Totals: 21-FG 3-8-FT 49
MONT (6-0): LaRosa 6-0-12, L. Riby-Williams 4-3-11, Cote 4-0-8. R. Riby-Williams 2-0-4, Ricker 7-1-16, Bruzzese 0-1-1, Donahue 3-0-6. Totals: 26-FG 5-11-FT 58
HU 10 12 8 19 — 49
MHS 8 17 23 10 — 58
3-Point FG: H 4 (I Baker 2, J. Baker 2; M 1 (Ricker). Team Fouls: H 18, M 10.
NORTH COUNTRY 47, PEOPLES 30: In Newport, Bryce Gunn (11) and Cooper Brueck combined for 21 points as North Country outscored the Wolves 29-15 in the middle two quarters to record their fifth win without a loss.
“The boys had to overcome some adversity with foul shooting and turnovers but were still able to fight off a scrappy Peoples team,” Falcons coach John Gunn said.
North Country visits Missisquoi on Thursday.
PA (2-4): Grant 2-0-4, Tomlinson 1-0-2, Vert 1-2-5, Fallanbee 2-2-6, Beck 2-0-5, Allen 3-1-7, Richard 0-1-1. Totals: 10-FG 6-14-FT 30.
NC (5-0): Cooper Brueck 5-0-10, Corbin Brueck 2-2-6, Ian Applegate 0-1-1, Logan Richardson 3-2-8, Cayde Micknak 4-1-9, Austin Giroux 1-0-2, Bryce Gunn 4-2-11. Totals: 19-FG 17-26-FT 47.
PA 8 5 10 7 — 30
NC 8 16 13 10 — 47
3-Point FG: P 2 Vert, Beck); N 1 (Gunn). Team Fouls: T 17, N 19.
LAKE REGION 59, BFA-FAIRFAX 53 (OT): In Fairfax, Lake Region’s Mitchell Poirier and Wyatt Gile combined for 10 of the Rangers’ 13 overtime points, and they snapped a four-game skid going into their Thursday game at Lamoille.
Poirier led all scorers with 20 points.
LAKE REGION (2-4): Landyn Leach 2-5-9, Carter Montgomery 0-4-4, Wyatt Gile 4-0-8, Aiden Poginy 2-2-6, Mitchell Poirier 8-4-20, David Piers 2-0-6, Connor Ullrich 1-2-4, Ethan Robillard 0-2-2. Totals: 19-FG 18-33-FT 59.
FAIRFAX (2-4): Demar 2-0-5, Greene 4-1-10, Bruso 6-3-16, Degre 1-0-2, Decker 2-3-7, R. Stygles 3-5-11, L. Stygles 1-0-2. Totals: 19-FG 12-21-FT 53.
LRU 10 9 14 13 13 — 59
BFA 10 12 12 12 9 — 53
3-Point FG: L: 3 (Piers 2, Ullrich); B 3 (Demar, Greene, Bruso). Team Fouls: L 20, B 20. Fouled Out: L, Montgomery, B Decker).
DANVILLE 47, STOWE 45: Trailing 35-29 going into the final quarter, the Indians then put up 18 points capped by Christian Young’s attack to the rim with two seconds left to just nip Stowe at the finish line.
It gave Young a game-high 17 points and kept the Indians undefeated going into their next game Thursday in Wells River against Blue Mountain, which played its first game of the season on Monday.
DANVILLE (6-0): Jacob Baesemann 0-1-1, Logan Young 1-3-5, Christian Young 6-5-17, Caleb Nelson 0-2-2, Ethan Gould 7-0-14, Anthoni Guinard 1-0-2, Jacob LeClair 1-0-2, Dillon Brigham 2-0-4. Totals: 18-FG 11-17-FT 47.
STOWE (0-6): Sautter 4-1-12, Lynde 3-3-10, Norico 2-0-5, Farley 2-0-4, Geoffrey 4-1-9, Johnson 1-3-5. Totals: 16-FG 8-10-FT 45.
DHS 11 10 8 18 — 47
SHS 9 16 10 10 — 45
3-Point FG: S 5 (Sautter 3, Lynde, Norico). Team Fouls: D 13, S 10.
