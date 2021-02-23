Monday’s H.S. Roundup: St. J Boys Second At Mad River; Lyndon, Danville Girls Grab Hoops Wins

WAITSFIELD — The St. J Academy boys and girls alpine ski racing teams took second and fourth in a six-team in a Monday slalom makeup at Mad River Glen.
Champlain Valley Union was tops in both.
“They’re usually strong; they have a great feeder program up there,” Hilltoppers coach Patrick Anderson said of the Redhawks. “Good snow and conditions, they had a little moisture up here last week, which helped the snow and kept the course firm.
Originally set for last week, an ominous weather forecast postponed the race to Monday.
Times weren’t immediately available, but “it’s about a 30-second run for the top skiers,” Anderson noted. “It’s flat at first, then a pretty steep pitch down to the finish. It’s like a tale of two runs.”
In Wyatt Knaus (fifth), Cam Clark (sixth) and Cody Van Dine (seventh), the Hilltoppers had three in the top 10 among the field of 45 boys. SJA’s Edwin Stephenson took 11th, while SJA’s Maggie Anderson (fourth) and Keating Maurer (sixth) also posted top-10 times in the girls race. Also racing in the field of 45 for the Hilltoppers were Madigan Maurer (26th) and Julia Chadderdon (28th).
The Hilltoppers visit Cochran’s for an impromptu Thursday meet. With the field expected to make the limit of 100 skiers, SJA plans to bring five boys and four girls to it, Anderson said.
Burke is hosting the NVAC district meet next week, including the GS on March 2 and slalom on March 4. The state meets are currently set for March 8 at Smuggs (GS) and March 15 at Cochran’s (slalom).
GIRLS HOOPS
DANVILLE 54, STOWE 17: In Stowe, Rylie Cadieux (13 points) and Laci Sandvil (10) powered the Indians’ balanced attack as the Tribe moved to a 3-1 record going into Thursday’s game in Richford.
“We ran the floor well in transition, and it helped get our offense going when shots were not falling,” Danville coach Nick DeCaro said. “In the second half, we did a better job running our offense and seeing the floor. We shared the ball much better. Lots of good. Still lots to work on.”
DHS (3-1): Colleen Flinn 3-2-8, Laci Sandvil 4-0-10, Autumn Larocque 3-0-7, Rylie Cadieux 5-3-13, Ava Marshia 2-0-4, Carlie Beliveau 3-3-9, Zoe Crocker 1-1-3. Totals: 21-FG 9-20-FT 54.
SHS (0-1): Milligan 1-0-2, Lehmann 1-0-2, Vicary 1-0-2, Jackson 1-0-2, Reeves 4-1-9. Totals: 8-FG 1-15-FT 17.
DHS 12 11 17 14 — 54
SHS 8 2 5 2 — 17
3-Point FG: D 3 (Sandvil 2, Larocque). Team Fouls: D 14, S 14.
LYNDON 46, U-32 41: At Lyndon, Brooke’lyn Robinson and Olivia Lewis each contributed 13 points as the Vikings handed the Raiders their first loss of the season.
“Brooke and Olivia sparked us offensively. We need to cut down the turnovers, but we will get there,” Vikings coach Eric Berry said.
Next for LI, a Thursday 7 p.m. game at Harwood.
U-32 (3-1): Roberge 6-0-12, Beauregard 3-3-9, Garland 1-0-2, Flye 1-0-3, Richardson 3-0-6. Totals: 15-FG 10-11-FT 41.
LYNDON (2-2): Isabelle Priest 1-0-3, Kadienne Whitcomb 1-0-3, Ella Buckingham 2-0-4, Emma Renaudette 2-2-6, Brooke’lyn Robinson 4-5-13, Sam Hinton 1-2-4, Olivia Lewis 5-3-13. Totals: 16-FT 12-23-FT 46.
U-32 11 6 12 12 — 41
LI 13 7 9 17 — 46
3-Point FG: U 1 (Flye); L 2 (Priest, Whitcomb). Team Fouls: U 17, L 15. Fouled Out: L, Renaudette.
BFA-ST. ALBANS 49, SJA 32: In St. Albans, Caitlyn Dasaro had 14 of her 18 points before intermissions as the visiting Hilltopper couldn’t catch up after falling behind 34-15 at the half.
Hayden Wilkins and Kaia Anderson had eight points apiece for SJA, which looks to snap a three-game slide Thursday when South Burlington comes to town.
SJA (1-3): Adriana Lemieux 2-1-7, Kaia Anderson 2-3-8, Polly Currier 2-0-4, Kaylee Kleaver 0-2-2, Maren Nitsche 1-0-2, Hayden Wilkins 3-2-8. Totals: 11-FG 8-18-FT 32.
BFA (3-1): Kittell 1-0-2, Dasaro 9-0-18, Hughes 1-1-3, Sanders 1-0-3, Moore 2-1-7, McGinn 6-0-13, Burns 1-0-3. Totals: 21-FG 2-6-FT 49.
SJA 6 9 7 10 — 32
BFA 16 18 11 4 — 49
3-Point FG: S 4 (Lemieux 2, Anderson, Wilkins); B 5 (M. Moore 2, C. Moore, McGinn, Burns). Team Fouls: S 10. B 10.
LAKE REGION 53, THETFORD 40: In Thetford, Tia Martinez pumped in 23 points and Robin Nelson added 17 as Lake Region earned a double-digit win over the Panthers in a matchup of defending Division III c0-champions.
Martinez and Nelson each hit three 3s as the Rangers pushed their record to 4-0.
“Our defense was really good at stretches tonight; I feel like we are making progress with our pressure,” LR coach Joe Houston said. “Robin Nelson gave us a big spark early hitting some long balls and we got a nice win against a good scrappy opponent that we may well see again in a few weeks.”
LAKE REGION (4-0): Sakoya Sweeney 1-4-6, Robin Nelson 6-2-17, Erica Thaler 1-0-2, Madison Bowman 1-0-3, Lillian Fateux 1-0-2, Tia Martinez 8-4-23. Totals: 18-FG 9-FT 53.
THETFORD (2-1): Colby 4-0-8, Caldwell 1-0-2, K. Smith 6-2-14, Brown 1-0-2, V. Smith 1-0-2, Benjamin 4-0-8, Wells 1-2-4. Totals: 18-FG 4-FT 40.
LR 15 13 12 13 — 53
TA 16 6 8 10 — 40
3-Point FG: L 8 (Martinez 3, Nelson 3, Sweeney, Bowman). Team Fouls: L 9, T 16.
NORTH COUNTRY 51, ENOSBURG 43: In Newport, Riann Fortin had 18 points and McKenna Marsh added 13 as the Falcons’ 1-2 punch powered the Falcons to a tough win over the Hornets.
Hailey Pothier continued her steady play with nine points for North Country, which moved to 3-0.
“Enosburg was a good test for us; they are a tough team,” said NC coach Sarah Roy. “Our defensive effort from the start of the game gave us the edge we needed to get the win tonight. I am very proud of my team.”
The Falcons host Milton on Thursday at 6.
EHS (2-1): Adams 2-4-8, E. Gervais 1-0-3, K. Gervais 1-0-2, Robley 1-0-2, Chase 3-1-7, Bowen 2-0-4, Severance 1-2-4, Burns 4-0-9, Diette 1-2-4. Totals: 15-FG 10-FT 43.
NC (3-0): McKenna Marsh 5-0-13, Adrianna Chaput 2-0-5, Julia Baker 1-0-2. Emma Fortin 0-1-1, Hailey Pothier 4-0-9, Riann Fortin 8-2-18, Cora Nadeau 1-0-3. Totals: 21-FG 3-FT 51.
EHS 3 12 13 15 — 43
NC 9 13 14 15 — 51
3-Point FG: E 3 (E. Gervais, Chase, Burns); N 6 (Marsh 3, Chaput, Pothier, Nadeau). Team Fouls: E 9, N 12.
HAZEN 64, RICHFORD 30: In Hardwick, Natalie Geoffroy had 20 points to lead the Wildcats to their first win of the season.
Harley Pappineau (13) and Tessa Luther (10) also came up big for Hazen (1-3), which plays Thursday at BFA-Fairfax.
COLEBROOK 78, PITTSBURG-CANAAN 35: Sage Smith went off for 31 points, eight assists, eight steals, seven rebounds and Samantha Howe added 17 points and 11 rebounds in the Tribe’s road rout.
Emma McKeage (12 points, six assists) and Sierra Riff (four points, four assists, six steals) also played well as Colebrook, which hosts Littleton on Tuesday at 4:30.
CA (11-2): Sage Smith 12-FG 5-5-FT 31, Samantha Howe 7-2-17, Sierra Riff 2-0-4, Emma McKeage 6-0-12, Sara Fernald 2-2-6, Shyanna Fuller 1-0-2, Ariana Lord 3-0-6. Totals: 33-FG 9-12-FT 79.
PC (0-2): Giroux 1-0-3, Cote 6-1-13, Hughes 4-0-8, Grondin 1-0-2, Tracy 2-3-7, Oakes 1-0-2. Totals: 15-FG 4-10-FT 39.
CA 19 27 20 12 — 78
PC 10 9 12 4 — 35
3-Point FG: C 3 (Smith 2, Howe). Team Fouls: C 9; P 8.
BOYS HOOPS
COLEBROOK 79, PITTSBURG-CANAAN 39: In Colebrook, Carson Rancourt canned five triples and finished with 31 points as Colebrook rolled past the Yellow Jackets.
Marik Boire (14) and Kaiden Dowse also reach double-figures scoring for the Tribe, which outscored PC 31-9 in the third quarter.
Colebrook visits unbeaten Littleton on Tuesday at 4:30.
PC (0-1): Prehemo 2-1-3, Haynes 4-0-8, G. Hurlbert 1-1-3, K. Hurlbert 6-2-14, Giroux 5-0-11. Totals: 18-FG 4-6-FT 39.
CA (7-5): Carson Rancourt 11-4-31, Kolten Dowse 2-3-7, Lawruk 1-0-2, Marik Boire 5-2-14, Keaton Lord 2-0-4, Kaiden Dowse 5-0-10, Maddox Godzyk 2-2-6, Keenan Hurlburt 2-1-5. Totals: 30-FG 12-18-FT 79.
PC 13 9 9 8 — 39
CA 16 15 31 17 — 79
3-Point FG: P 1 (Giroux); C 7 (Rancourt 5, Boire 2). Team Fouls: P 14, C 13.
