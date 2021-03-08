Monday’s H.S. Roundup: St. J Falls At Rice In Regular-Season Finale

SOUTH BURLINGTON — Senior guard Polly Currier netted 11 points but the St. J Academy girls basketball team dropped its regular-season finale at Rice Memorial on Monday night.
Elyse MacDonough scored 14 and Joceyln Land added 11 for the Green Knights, who notched their first win of the season.
Playoff seedings are expected to be released next Monday.
ST. J (2-6): Lily Garey-Wright 2-0-5, Kaia Anderson 2-2-7, Polly Currier 4-1-11, Hayden Wilkins 1-3-6. Totals: 9-FG 6-9-FT 29.
RICE (1-6): E. MacDonough 5-1-14, Carstensen 1-0-2, Cieplicki 4-0-8. Jacobson 3-1-7, Powell 1-1-3, Land 4-3-11. Totals: 18-FG 6-9-FT 45.
SJ 8 10 3 8— 29
RM 7 13 11 14 — 45
3-Point FG: S 4 (Garey-Wright, Anderson, Currier 2, Nitsche); R 2 (E. MacDonough). Team Fouls: S 8, R 11. JV: R 25, S 20.
SPAULDING 64, HAZEN 41: In Hardwick, Natalie Folland (19) and Sage MacAuley (13) combined for 32 points as the Division II Tide toppled the host Cats.
Spaulding (4-4) led 22-7 after the opening quarter.
Macy Molleur scored 12 and Natalie Geoffroy added 10 points for Hazen (2-6), which closes the regular season Saturday at Blue Mountain (1 p.m.)
