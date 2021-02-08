Monday’s H.S. Roundup: White Mountains Nips Woodsville Again; Sarkis Fuels Engineer Girls

WHITEFIELD — Woodsville and White Mountains went down to the wire for the second time in seven days and the Spartans pulled out the win, 49-45, on Monday night.
The game appeared to be in hand for WMR with five minutes left, but the Engineers came back on a 13-2 run that made it a two-point game with a half-minute to go. The Spartans escaped on a Tyler Hicks feed to Avery Hazelton that broke into the late Woodsville rally. Then a hard-fought rebound by Hazelton led to the two foul shots by Brody LaBounty with 12 seconds left that sealed the deal for the Regional.
Hazelton finished with 17 points and nine rebounds. The 6-foot-9 junior forward helped build the Spartans’ double-digit lead when he captured his own rebound and made the follow to open the fourth. Twice more he struck from inside the paint on assists from Hicks and LaBounty. Hicks rolled valuable sevens in points, assists and rebounds. Labounty kept the energy level high and pulled in seven rebounds.
The Engineers came roaring back down the stretch. A steal and layup by Corey Bemis ignited the comeback and the defense tightened. Cam Burt-Tenney added two foul shots and Michael Maccini chipped in a two. When the Engineers were desperate for a three, Cam Davidson provided one before Elijah Flocke streaked to the hoop to close the gap to 47-45.
Woodsville needed to foul for possession and the first one worked. But the WM miss led to Hazelton giving his all to capture the rebound. Hazelton had hurt the Engineers on the Woodsville court and he did it again in the end at home.
The Spartans had their eyes on two Engineers. “Our goal was to contain Burt and Flocke and we did keep them to 19 total. We had Tyler Hicks on Burt and Parker Valdez on Flocke,” explained WMR coach Mike Curtis. “I can’t say enough about the defense our kids played tonight. Both teams dug in. We learned how to play with the lead only down the stretch we didn’t do it well.”
A pair of Bemis hoops ended the defensive battle in the first, the game tied 6-all. A single point separated the two through the second until WMR strung together five points. Valdez had a baseline drive and he drained a triple before the break. A dramatic buzzer-beater by Nick Vigent on a feed from Maccini kept the Engineers within six, 22-16 at the half.
“This was Parker’s best game,” Curtis said. “He gave us seven points and that’s important. This year, these kids play for each other. We only have two kids returning with any playing time. Brayden White has improved a lot over the last three weeks.”
The Spartans continued to pull ahead and the Engineers kept finding a way back. Bemis with seven of his 16 points in the third countered. Twice the Regional had it to 10 points in the third. Valdez had the assist to Hazelton that made it 28-18. Hicks set up White (10 points), then White fed Valdez to make the lead 35-25. Bemis and Davidson with the last five points cut the WM lead to 35-30 into the fourth.
“We played well in spurts then not so well in spurts,” WHS coach Jamie Walker said. “You can’t get down 10 to a good team without expending a lot of energy in the end. We did a better job on their big kid, but in the end, he was able to get the shots. Bemis got to the rim and the foul line tonight. It was a defensive battle and good to have a competitive game. I wish we could play a couple more times.”
Woodsville will be home with Kennett on Wednesday and WMR will be at Kennett in Conway on Friday.
WHS (4-2): Corey Bemis 7-2-16; Cam Tenney-Burt 4-2-12; Michael Maccini 1-0-2; Cam Davidson 2-1-6; Nick Vigent 1-0-2; Elijah Flock 3-1-7. Totals: 18-FG 6-12-FT 45.
WM (8-1): Brody LaBounty 1-3-6; Brayden White 4-0-10; Parker Valdez 3-0-7; Forrest Pribbernow 1-0-2; Tyler Hicks 3-1-7; Avery Hazelton 8-1-17. Totals: 20-FG 5-8-FT 49.
WHS 6 10 14 15 — 45
WM 6 16 13 14 — 49
3-Point FG: W 3 (Burt 2, Davidson); WM 4 (LaBounty, Valdez, White). Team Fouls: W 14; WM 13.
— BY ARLENE ALLIN
GIRLS HOOPS
WOODSVILLE 49, WHITE MOUNTAINS 22: In Woodsville, Olivis Sarkis poured in 20 points and Graci Kaiser buried a trio of triples as the unbeaten Engineers cut down the Spartans for the second time in less than a week.
Woodsville lit out to a 17-3 lead in the first quarter.
“We played really well on defense tonight,” said WHS coach Steve Colby. “We wanted to put more pressure on their guards to disrupt their offense and it worked well. On offense, I thought we moved the ball well and got some good open looks.”
Lily Kenison led the Spartans with nine points.
“Tough one on the road tonight,” said WM coach Chris Foss. “Unfortunately we struggled to get anything going on both ends of the floor. Give credit to Woodsville who played great man all night and hit their shots.”
White Mountains hosts Kennett on Wednesday at 5:30. Woodsville is at Gorham on Thursday.
WM (4-5): Ava Simpson 1-2-4, Lily Kenison 2-3-9, Jaylin Bennett 1-2-4, Morgan Doolan 1-0-3, Kelsey Graham 1-0-2. Totals: 6-FG 7-15-FT 22.
WHS (5-0): Emily Prest 2-0-4, Morgan Wagstaff 1-0-2, Graci Kaiser 3-3-12, Olivia Sarkis 8-4-20; Mackenzie Kingsbury 3-0-6; Leah Krull 0-1-1, Emily Farr 1-2-4. Totals: 18-FG 10-15-FT 49.
WM 3 8 7 4 — 22
WHS 17 13 10 9 — 49
3-Point FG: WM 2 (Kenison); W 3 (Kaiser 3). Team Fouls: WM 12, W 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.