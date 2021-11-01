Monday’s Local Playoff Scores (Nov. 1) And Upcoming Schedule
Buy Now

Madison McLaren celebrates a first-half goal during second-seeded Profile's 8-2 win over seventh-seeded Moultonborough in a Division IV girls soccer quarterfinal in Bethlehem, N.H., on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021. The Patriots advance to face Woodsville in Thursday's semifinals in Manchester. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

MONDAY, NOV. 1

N.H. GIRLS SOCCER

D-IV Quarterfinals

No. 5 Sunapee 3, No. 4 Littleton 2, 2OT

No. 2 Profile 8, No. 7 Moultonborough 2

No. 3 Woodsville 3, No. 6 Portsmouth Christian 0

GOLF

New England Regional Championship

At Mohegan Sun Golf (Baltic, Conn.)

North Country’s Austin Giroux ties for third with a 2-over 74

——

TUESDAY, NOV. 2

VT. FIELD HOCKEY

D-III Semifinal

No. 6 Harwood (3-8-1) at No. 2 Lyndon (7-5), 3:30

N.H. BOYS SOCCER

D-IV Semifinal

At Bank of N.H. Stadium (Laconia)

No. 9 Profile (11-5-2) vs. No. 4 Woodsville (15-2-1), 6:15 p.m.

——

THURSDAY, NOV. 4

N.H. GIRLS SOCCER

D-IV Semifinals

At Manchester Memorial

No. 3 Woodsville (16-1-1) vs. No. 2 Profile (16-1), 4 p.m.

No. 5 Sunapee (14-4) vs. No. 1 Newmarket (17-0), 6:15 p.m.

——

FRIDAY, NOV. 5

FOOTBALL

D-II Quarterfinal

No. 5 Lyndon (4-4) at No. 1 Bellows Falls (9-0), 7 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.