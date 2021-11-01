Monday’s Local Playoff Scores (Nov. 1) And Upcoming Schedule

MONDAY, NOV. 1
N.H. GIRLS SOCCER
D-IV Quarterfinals
No. 5 Sunapee 3, No. 4 Littleton 2, 2OT
No. 2 Profile 8, No. 7 Moultonborough 2
No. 3 Woodsville 3, No. 6 Portsmouth Christian 0
GOLF
New England Regional Championship
At Mohegan Sun Golf (Baltic, Conn.)
North Country’s Austin Giroux ties for third with a 2-over 74
——
TUESDAY, NOV. 2
VT. FIELD HOCKEY
D-III Semifinal
No. 6 Harwood (3-8-1) at No. 2 Lyndon (7-5), 3:30
N.H. BOYS SOCCER
D-IV Semifinal
At Bank of N.H. Stadium (Laconia)
No. 9 Profile (11-5-2) vs. No. 4 Woodsville (15-2-1), 6:15 p.m.
——
THURSDAY, NOV. 4
N.H. GIRLS SOCCER
D-IV Semifinals
At Manchester Memorial
No. 3 Woodsville (16-1-1) vs. No. 2 Profile (16-1), 4 p.m.
No. 5 Sunapee (14-4) vs. No. 1 Newmarket (17-0), 6:15 p.m.
——
FRIDAY, NOV. 5
FOOTBALL
D-II Quarterfinal
No. 5 Lyndon (4-4) at No. 1 Bellows Falls (9-0), 7 p.m.
