Monday’s Local Scores (April 12) And Tuesday’s Schedule

White Mountains Regional High School ninth grader Jayda Bishop goes through an off-season softball workout with her father, Nick, at a partially snow covered Legion Field in Whitefield on Monday, March 22, 2021. (Photo by Paul Hayes)

MONDAY, APRIL 12

Baseball

Gorham at White Mountains, 4

Profile at Woodsville, canceled

Softball

White Mountains at Gorham, 4

Woodsville at Profile, 4

——

TUESDAY, APRIL 13

Boys Tennis

Moultonborough at Profile, 4

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.