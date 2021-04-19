Monday’s Local Scores (April 19) And Tuesday’s Schedule

TO REPORT SCORES
Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.
MONDAY, ARPIL 19
Baseball
Berlin at Colebrook, 4
Littleton at Lisbon, 3:30
Woodsville at Pittsburg-Canaan, 4
Gorham at Profile, 4
Groveton at White Mountains, ppd. TBD (poor field conditions)
Softball
Colebrook at Berlin, 4
Profile at Gorham, 4
White Mountains at Gorham, 4
Littleton at Lisbon, 4:30
Pittsburg-Canaan at Profile, 4
Blue Mountain at Richford, 4
Girls Tennis
Berlin at White Mountains, 4:30
——
TUESDAY, APRIL 20
Baseball
Colchester at St. J, 4:30
South Burlington at North Country, 4:30
Lake Region at Oxbow, 4:30
Danville at Missisquoi, 4:30
Woodsville at White Mountains, 4
Lin-Wood at Profile, 4
Softball
Colchester at St. J, 4:30
Lyndon at Brattleboro, 4:30
Lake Region at Oxbow, 4:30
White Mountains at Woodsville, 4
Profile at Lin-Wood, 4
Girls Lacrosse
Hartford at St. J, 4:30
Track and Field
U-32 at St. J, 3:30
Girls Tennis
White Mountains at Profile, 4
Berlin at Littleton, 4
Boys Tennis
Profile at White Mountains, 4
Boys Ultimate
St. J at Montpelier, 4
College Softball
Lyndon at Thomas (DH), 3
Men’s Tennis
Castleton at Lyndon, 3:30
