Monday’s Local Scores (April 19) And Tuesday’s Schedule

St. Johnsbury starting right-hander reacts after the final out of the first inning during a game at Burlingame Field on Saturday, April 17, 2021. It was the first spring high school contest at the diamond since 2019 after the 2020 campaign was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. South Burlington won 14-4. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

TO REPORT SCORES

Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.

MONDAY, ARPIL 19

Baseball

Berlin at Colebrook, 4

Littleton at Lisbon, 3:30

Woodsville at Pittsburg-Canaan, 4

Gorham at Profile, 4

Groveton at White Mountains, ppd. TBD (poor field conditions)

Softball

Colebrook at Berlin, 4

Profile at Gorham, 4

White Mountains at Gorham, 4

Littleton at Lisbon, 4:30

Pittsburg-Canaan at Profile, 4

Blue Mountain at Richford, 4

Girls Tennis

Berlin at White Mountains, 4:30

——

TUESDAY, APRIL 20

Baseball

Colchester at St. J, 4:30

South Burlington at North Country, 4:30

Lake Region at Oxbow, 4:30

Danville at Missisquoi, 4:30

Woodsville at White Mountains, 4

Lin-Wood at Profile, 4

Softball

Colchester at St. J, 4:30

Lyndon at Brattleboro, 4:30

Lake Region at Oxbow, 4:30

White Mountains at Woodsville, 4

Profile at Lin-Wood, 4

Girls Lacrosse

Hartford at St. J, 4:30

Track and Field

U-32 at St. J, 3:30

Girls Tennis

White Mountains at Profile, 4

Berlin at Littleton, 4

Boys Tennis

Profile at White Mountains, 4

Boys Ultimate

St. J at Montpelier, 4

College Softball

Lyndon at Thomas (DH), 3

Men’s Tennis

Castleton at Lyndon, 3:30

