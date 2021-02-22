Monday’s Local Scores (Feb. 22)

MONDAY, FEB. 22
Girls Hoops
Lyndon 46, U-32 41
BFA-St. Albans 49, SJA 32
Danville 54, Stowe 17
North Country 51, Enosburg 43
Richford at Hazen, 6:30
Lake Region at Thetford, 6:30
Groveton 35, Berlin 32
Lin-Wood 35, Profile 24
Colebrook 78, Pittsburg-Canaan 35
Boys Hoops
Groveton 48 Berlin 30
Colebrook 79, Pittsburg-Canaan 39
Lin-Wood 62, Profile 48
Alpine Skiing
St. J at Mad River Glen (slalom)
Boys: CVU 17, SJA 29, SB 36, Stowe 61, U-32 5th, Har 6th
Girls: CVU 13, Har 40, Stowe 50, SJA 64, SB 72, U-32 6th54
