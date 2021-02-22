Monday’s Local Scores (Feb. 22)

St. J's Maren Nitsche scoops a loose ball during the Hilltoppers' 46-34 win over Spaulding at Alumni Memorial Gymnasium on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

MONDAY, FEB. 22

Girls Hoops

Lyndon 46, U-32 41

BFA-St. Albans 49, SJA 32

Danville 54, Stowe 17

North Country 51, Enosburg 43

Richford at Hazen, 6:30

Lake Region at Thetford, 6:30

Groveton 35, Berlin 32

Lin-Wood 35, Profile 24

Colebrook 78, Pittsburg-Canaan 35

Boys Hoops

Groveton 48 Berlin 30

Colebrook 79, Pittsburg-Canaan 39

Lin-Wood 62, Profile 48

Alpine Skiing

St. J at Mad River Glen (slalom)

Boys: CVU 17, SJA 29, SB 36, Stowe 61, U-32 5th, Har 6th

Girls: CVU 13, Har 40, Stowe 50, SJA 64, SB 72, U-32 6th54

