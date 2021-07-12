Monday’s Local Scores (July 12) And Upcoming Schedule
Buy Now

Lyndon beats Barre 16-1 in a District 4 10U Little League All-Star tournament game at Fisher Field on Saturday, July 10, 2021. (Photo by Paul Hayes)

MONDAY

Little League 10U District IV Baseball Tournament

At Fisher Field, Lyndonville

Lyndon 9, Central Vt. 5

——

TUESDAY

Little League 10U District IV Baseball Tournament

At Fisher Field, Lyndonville

Championship

St. J vs. Lyndon, 5:30

Little League 12U District IV Baseball Tournament

At Couples Field, Waitsfield

CVN vs. Central, 5:30

——

THURSDAY

Little League 12U District IV Baseball Tournament

At Couples Field, Waitsfield

Lyndon vs. St. J, 5:30

——

SATURDAY

Babe Ruth 13U State Baseball Tournament

At Legion Field, St. J

St. J vs. Central Vt., noon

——

SUNDAY

Babe Ruth 13U State Baseball Tournament

At Legion Field, St. J

Championship

Lyndon vs. St. J-Central Vt. winner, noon

Babe Ruth 15U State Baseball Tournament

At North Country Union, Newport

Championship

Franklin County-Suburban winner vs. Three Corners, noon

