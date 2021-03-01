Monday’s Local Scores (March 1)

MONDAY, MARCH 1
N.H. BOYS HOOPS
D-III Region 1 Playin
No. 6 White Mountains 50, No. 3 Berlin 32
D-IV Region 3 Playin
No. 4 Woodsville 54, No. 5 Lin-Wood 34
D-IV Region 4 Playins
No. 4 Colebrook 93, No. 5 Pittsburg-Canaan 62
No. 3 Groveton 51, No. 6 Gorham 35
VT. BOYS HOOPS
North Country 47, Peoples 30
Danville 47, Stowe 45
Montpelier 58, Hazen 49
Lake Region 59, BFA-Fairfax 53, OT
Thetford 52, Blue Mountain 40
Lyndon at Oxbow, canceled
VT. GIRLS HOOPS
Danville 51, Thetford 49
MEN’S HOOPS
Clarkson 104, Lyndon 71
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.