Monday’s Local Scores (March 1)

The Kingdom Blades huddle up around coach Jim Davis during intermission of their 4-0 win over Burr and Burton at the BOR in Barre on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. The local girls upped their unbeaten record to 4-0. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

MONDAY, MARCH 1

N.H. BOYS HOOPS

D-III Region 1 Playin

No. 6 White Mountains 50, No. 3 Berlin 32

D-IV Region 3 Playin

No. 4 Woodsville 54, No. 5 Lin-Wood 34

D-IV Region 4 Playins

No. 4 Colebrook 93, No. 5 Pittsburg-Canaan 62

No. 3 Groveton 51, No. 6 Gorham 35

VT. BOYS HOOPS

North Country 47, Peoples 30

Danville 47, Stowe 45

Montpelier 58, Hazen 49

Lake Region 59, BFA-Fairfax 53, OT

Thetford 52, Blue Mountain 40

Lyndon at Oxbow, canceled

VT. GIRLS HOOPS

Danville 51, Thetford 49

MEN’S HOOPS

Clarkson 104, Lyndon 71

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.