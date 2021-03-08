Monday’s Local Scores (March 8)

MONDAY, MARCH 8
2021 VERMONT BOYS STATE H.S. NORDIC CHAMPIONSHIPS
At Craftsbury Outdoor Center
Division I Team Scores
1. Mount Mansfield 75; 2. Mount Anthony 79; 3. Brattleboro 93; 4. Champlain Valley 104; 5. BFA-St. Albans 136; 6. Burlington 247; 7. Rutland 253; 8. St. Johnsbury 291; 9. Colchester 379; 10. Essex 446; 11. South Burlington 447.
Division II Team Scores
1. U-32 41; T2. Craftsbury; Middlebury 62; 4. Lamoille 169; T5. Burr and Burton, Harwood 253; 7. BFA-Fairfax 255; 8. Lyndon 294.
——
Division I Classic
1. Jack Young, North Country, 9:51; 2. Luke Rizio, Twin Valley, 10:35.4; 3. Riley Thurber, Mt. Anthony, 10:59.1; 4. Willem Smith, Mt. Mansfield, 11:09; 5. Geo DeBrosse, Champlain Valley, 11:09.8.
Top 60 Locals: 21. Luke Chadderdon, St. J, 11:54.8; 28. Nick Reed, St. J, 12:05.9; 54. Ryan Callaghan, St. J, 13:26.8; 55. Nathan Lenzini, St. J; 56. James Cilwik, NC, 13:37.8; 60. Jude Coe, St. J, 13:51.
Division I Skate
1. Young, 8:51.2; 2. Rizio, 9:04.6; 3. Elliott Austin, Mt. Mansfield, 9:43.2; 4. Sam Freitas-Eagan, Burlington, 9:45; 5. Thurber, 9:45.6.
Top 60 Locals: 23. Reed, 10:30.4; 27. Chadderdon, 10:41.7; 50. Coe, 11:36; 54. Lenzini 11:51.6; 55. Callaghan, 11:53.4; 59. Cilwik, 12:11.4.
——
Division II Classic
1. Aiden Casey, Craftsbury, 10:06.3; 2. Jed Kurts, U-32, 10:06.9; 3. Elvi McIntosh, Midd, 10:10.4; 4. Tzevi Schwartz, U-32, 10:16.5; 5. Cormac Leahy, Craftsbury, 10:21.5.
Top 60 Locals: 9. Leo Circosta, Hazen 10:29.9; 37. Holden Middleton, LI, 12:47.1; 39. Andrzej Prince, LI, 12:52.5; 44. Sully Davis, LI, 13:33.7; 54. Max McClure, LI, 13:59.3; 56. Toby Ham, LI, 14:30.8.
Division II Skate
1. Casey, 8:41.5; 2. Kurts, 8:47.6; 3. Leahy, 8:54; 4. Schwartz, 9:02.7; 5. Carson Beard, U-32 9:03.2.
Top 60 Locals: 22. Circosta, 10:17.8; 31. Prince, 11:01.3; 33. Middleton, 11:07.5; 42. McClure 11:55.5; 49. Ham, 12:18.8; 53. Davis, 12:31.5.
ALPINE SKIING
Vermont State Giant Slalom Championships at Smugglers’ Notch, ppd. to Friday (broken ski lift)
VT. GIRLS HOOPS
St. J at Rice. 6:30
VT. BOYS HOOPS
Lamoille at Lyndon, canceled
