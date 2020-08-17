Monday’s scores and upcoming playoff schedule

FRIDAY, AUG. 14
BASEBALL
Babe Ruth 13-15 State
Barre 10, Thetford 0
St. J 7, Blue Mountain 0
Little League 10-12 District 4
Lyndon 5, Clyde Whittemore 3
St. J 8, Central 3
SOFTBALL
Little League 10-12 District 4
Lyndon 11, CVNLL 10 (7)
——
SATURDAY, AUG. 15
BASEBALL
Babe Ruth 15-18 State
Championship: Mt. Abe 6, St. J 2
Babe Ruth 13-15 State
Lyndon 16, Thetford 2 (5)
Barre 7, St. J 5
Little League 10-12 District 4
CVNLL 11, Central 1 (5)
St. J 7, Lyndon 1
SOFTBALL
Little League 8-10 District 4
Lyndon 15, St. J 0 (4)
ASA 12U State Championship
NEK Tri-Force 12-14, Storm Blue 0-8
ASA 14U State Championship
NEK Tri-Force 1-7-3, Storm Blue 3-6-2
ASA 16U State Championship
Georgia Beach 7-9, NEK Tri-Force 4-2
——
SUNDAY, AUG. 16
BASEBALL
Babe Ruth 13-15 State
Lyndon 10, Blue Mountain 5
St. J 11, Thetford 5
Little League 8-10 District 4
Central 13, Lyndon 0
St. J 6, CVNLL 4
SOFTBALL
Little League 10-12 District 4
St. J 4, CVNLL 3
——
MONDAY, AUG. 17
BASEBALL
Babe Ruth 13-15 State
Lyndon 5, Barre 2 (Austin Wheeler tosses 5 ⅓ hitless innings in the win)
Blue Mountain at Thetford, 5:30 p.m.
Little League 10-12 District 4
CVNLL at St. J, late
Central 11, Clyde Whittemore 1
SOFTBALL
Little League 8-10 District 4
CVNLL 20, St. J 5 (5)
——
TUESDAY, AUG. 18
BASEBALL
Babe Ruth 13-15 State
Lyndon at St. Johnsbury, 5:30 p.m.
Barre at Blue Mountain, 5:30 p.m.
Little League 10-12 District 4
Clyde Whittemore at St. J, 8 p.m.
CVNLL at Lyndon, 5:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Little League 10-12 District 4
St. J at Lyndon, 5:30 p.m.
——
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 19
BASEBALL
Little League 10-12 District 4
Central at Lyndon, 5:30 p.m.
Clyde Whittemore vs. CVNLL at Central, 5:30 p.m.
Little League 8-10 District 4
CVNLL vs. Central at St. J, 5:30 p.m.
Lyndon at St. J, 8 p.m.
——
THURSDAY, AUG. 20
SOFTBALL
Little League 8-10 District 4
CVNLL at Lyndon, 5:30 p.m.
——
FRIDAY, AUG. 21
BASEBALL
Little League 10-12 District 4
Game 1: No. 5 seed vs. No. 4 seed at Lyndon, 5:30 p.m.
Little League 8-10 District 4
Central vs. St. J, 5:30 p.m.
CVNLL vs. Lyndon, 8 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Little League 10-12 District 4
Game 1: No. 3 seed vs. No. 2 seed at Lyndon, 5:30 p.m.
——
SATURDAY, AUG. 22
BASEBALL
Little League 10-12 District 4
Game 2: No. 3 seed vs. No. 2 seed at Lyndon, 9:30 a.m.
SOFTBALL
Little League 8-10 District 4
Game 1: No. 3 seed vs. No. 2 seed at Lyndon, 5:30 p.m.
——
SUNDAY, AUG. 23
BASEBALL
Little League 10-12 District 4
Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. No. 1 seed at Lyndon, 10 a.m.
Minor League 8-10 District 4
Game 1: No. 3 seed vs. No. 2 seed at St. J, 11 a.m.
Game 2: No. 4 seed vs. No. 1 seed at St. J, 3 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Little League 10-12 District 4
Championship: Game 1 winner vs. No. 1 seed at Lyndon, 9 a.m.
Little League 8-10 District 4
Championship: Game 1 winner vs. No. 1 seed at Lyndon, 1 p.m.
——
MONDAY, AUG. 24
BASEBALL
Little League 10-12 District 4
Championship: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner at Lyndon, 5:30 p.m.
——
TUESDAY, AUG. 25
BASEBALL
Minor League 8-10 District 4
Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser at St. J, 5:30 p.m.
Championship: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner at St. J, 8 p.m.
