Monday’s scores and upcoming playoff schedule

Lyndon all-stars' Ashton Gould and coach Mike Davis return to the dugout after Gould scored during the fourth inning of their club's 5-2 win over Barre in a matchup of unbeatens in a pool play game of the Babe Ruth 13-15 state tournament at Lyndon Institute's McDonald Family Field on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. Lyndon is 3-0 and meets St. Johnsbury (2-1) at Legion Field on Tuesday night, a win giving Lyndon the outright northeast region title. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

FRIDAY, AUG. 14

BASEBALL

Babe Ruth 13-15 State

Barre 10, Thetford 0

St. J 7, Blue Mountain 0

Little League 10-12 District 4

Lyndon 5, Clyde Whittemore 3

St. J 8, Central 3

SOFTBALL

Little League 10-12 District 4

Lyndon 11, CVNLL 10 (7)

——

SATURDAY, AUG. 15

BASEBALL

Babe Ruth 15-18 State

Championship: Mt. Abe 6, St. J 2

Babe Ruth 13-15 State

Lyndon 16, Thetford 2 (5)

Barre 7, St. J 5

Little League 10-12 District 4

CVNLL 11, Central 1 (5)

St. J 7, Lyndon 1

SOFTBALL

Little League 8-10 District 4

Lyndon 15, St. J 0 (4)

ASA 12U State Championship

NEK Tri-Force 12-14, Storm Blue 0-8

ASA 14U State Championship

NEK Tri-Force 1-7-3, Storm Blue 3-6-2

ASA 16U State Championship

Georgia Beach 7-9, NEK Tri-Force 4-2

——

SUNDAY, AUG. 16

BASEBALL

Babe Ruth 13-15 State

Lyndon 10, Blue Mountain 5

St. J 11, Thetford 5

Little League 8-10 District 4

Central 13, Lyndon 0

St. J 6, CVNLL 4

SOFTBALL

Little League 10-12 District 4

St. J 4, CVNLL 3

——

MONDAY, AUG. 17

BASEBALL

Babe Ruth 13-15 State

Lyndon 5, Barre 2 (Austin Wheeler tosses 5 ⅓ hitless innings in the win)

Blue Mountain at Thetford, 5:30 p.m.

Little League 10-12 District 4

CVNLL at St. J, late

Central 11, Clyde Whittemore 1

SOFTBALL

Little League 8-10 District 4

CVNLL 20, St. J 5 (5)

——

TUESDAY, AUG. 18

BASEBALL

Babe Ruth 13-15 State

Lyndon at St. Johnsbury, 5:30 p.m.

Barre at Blue Mountain, 5:30 p.m.

Little League 10-12 District 4

Clyde Whittemore at St. J, 8 p.m.

CVNLL at Lyndon, 5:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Little League 10-12 District 4

St. J at Lyndon, 5:30 p.m.

——

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 19

BASEBALL

Little League 10-12 District 4

Central at Lyndon, 5:30 p.m.

Clyde Whittemore vs. CVNLL at Central, 5:30 p.m.

Little League 8-10 District 4

CVNLL vs. Central at St. J, 5:30 p.m.

Lyndon at St. J, 8 p.m.

——

THURSDAY, AUG. 20

SOFTBALL

Little League 8-10 District 4

CVNLL at Lyndon, 5:30 p.m.

——

FRIDAY, AUG. 21

BASEBALL

Little League 10-12 District 4

Game 1: No. 5 seed vs. No. 4 seed at Lyndon, 5:30 p.m.

Little League 8-10 District 4

Central vs. St. J, 5:30 p.m.

CVNLL vs. Lyndon, 8 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Little League 10-12 District 4

Game 1: No. 3 seed vs. No. 2 seed at Lyndon, 5:30 p.m.

——

SATURDAY, AUG. 22

BASEBALL

Little League 10-12 District 4

Game 2: No. 3 seed vs. No. 2 seed at Lyndon, 9:30 a.m.

SOFTBALL

Little League 8-10 District 4

Game 1: No. 3 seed vs. No. 2 seed at Lyndon, 5:30 p.m.

——

SUNDAY, AUG. 23

BASEBALL

Little League 10-12 District 4

Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. No. 1 seed at Lyndon, 10 a.m.

Minor League 8-10 District 4

Game 1: No. 3 seed vs. No. 2 seed at St. J, 11 a.m.

Game 2: No. 4 seed vs. No. 1 seed at St. J, 3 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Little League 10-12 District 4

Championship: Game 1 winner vs. No. 1 seed at Lyndon, 9 a.m.

Little League 8-10 District 4

Championship: Game 1 winner vs. No. 1 seed at Lyndon, 1 p.m.

——

MONDAY, AUG. 24

BASEBALL

Little League 10-12 District 4

Championship: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner at Lyndon, 5:30 p.m.

——

TUESDAY, AUG. 25

BASEBALL

Minor League 8-10 District 4

Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser at St. J, 5:30 p.m.

Championship: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner at St. J, 8 p.m.

