Monday’s Scores And Upcoming Playoff Schedule

No. 15 Lake Region, fresh off two upsets in the first two rounds of the Division II soccer tournament, faces No. 6 Montpelier on Wednesday under the lights. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

MONDAY

No games scheduled

——

TUESDAY

VT. BOYS SOCCER

D-I Semifinal

No. 5 Burlington (8-2-2) at No. 1 St. J (6-0), ppd. to Wednesday at 2

D-II Semifinal

No. 15 Lake Region (2-7-2) at No. 6 Montpelier (7-3), ppd. to Wednesday at 5

——

WEDNESDAY

VT. BOYS SOCCER

D-I Semifinal

No. 5 Burlington (8-2-2) at No. 1 St. J (6-0), 2

D-II Semifinal

No. 15 Lake Region (2-7-2) at No. 6 Montpelier (7-3), 5

VT. GIRLS SOCCER

D-IV Semifinal

No. 6 Hazen (5-5) at No. 2 Danville (7-3), 2

N.H. BOYS SOCCER

D-IV Semifinal

Littleton at Profile, 2

——

THURSDAY

N.H. GIRLS SOCCER

D-IV Semifinals

Littleton at Moultonborough, 2

——

SATURDAY

FOOTBALL

Regional Championship

Spaulding at St. J, noon

