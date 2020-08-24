Monday’s scores and upcoming schedule

Mike Danforth, right, Levi Thompson, center, and Henry Sullivan celebrate after the final out of third-seeded Connecticut Valley North’s 4-3 win over top-seeded St. Johnsbury in the Little League 10-12 District 4 baseball championship at Fisher Field on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020. Danforth got the final two outs to preserve a strong pitching performance from Sullivan.(Photo by Michael Beniash)

MONDAY, AUG. 24

BASEBALL

Little League 10-12 District 4 Tournament

Championship: No. 3 CVNLL 4, No. 1 St. J 3

——

TUESDAY, AUG. 25

BASEBALL

Minor League 8-10 District 4 Tournament

Consolation: No. 3 Lyndon vs. No. 4 CVNLL at St. J, 5:30 p.m.

Championship: No. 2 Central at No. 1 St. J, 8 p.m.

