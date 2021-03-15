Monday’s Scores (March 15) And Tuesday’s Schedule

MONDAY, MARCH 15
ALPINE SKIING
Vermont H.S. State Slalom Championships
At Cochran’s Ski Area
Boys Team: South Burlington 47, Mt. Mansfield 50, Champlain Valley 53, St. Johnsbury 62, Rutland 102, Woodstock 118, Colchester 118, Stowe 131, Burr and Burton 133, Rice 149, LI 157, Essex 185, Thetford 217, Hartford 234.
Boys Individual: 1. Martin Reed, Rutland 1:29.05; 2. Aaron Wilson, Woodstock 1:31.06; 3. Rex Jewell, SB 1:31.19; 4. Ebbe Longstreth, MMU 1:31.80; 5. Cyrus Goetze, MMU 1:32:49; 6. Justin Shafritz, SB 1:32.58; 7. Curtis Wheeler, LI 1:32.99. SJA: 10. Wyatt Knaus 1:34.59; 16. David Kantor 1:36.17; 17. Tommy Zschau 1:36.60; 19. Cody Van Dine 1:37.05; 22. Forster Goodrich 1:39.65; 24. Cameron Clark 1:41.10. LI: 29. Harper Ouellette 1:42.87. 57. Kealy Ouellette 2:08.30.
Girls Team: CVU 28, Rice 44, Burr and Burton 57, MMU 75, Woodstock 84, Harwood 96, Stowe 101, SJ 109, SB 145, Rutland 148
Girls Individual: 1. Deena Jacunski, Rice 1:30.78; 2. Olivia Zubarik, CVU 1:33.47; 3. Louise Filkorn, MMU 1:36.43; 4. Dicey Manning, CVU 1:36.67; 5. Blythe Fitch O’Leary Rice 1:37.57. Local: 10. Maggie Anderson, SJ 1:41.03; 20. Brianne Allegra, LI 1:45.78; 25. Keating Maurer, SJA 1:47.56; 34. Abby Fillion, LI 1:54.25; 41. Madigan Maurer, SJ 1:56.81; 50. Julia Chadderdon, SJ 2:04.18.
——
TUESDAY, MARCH 16
GIRLS HOCKEY
D-I Quarterfinal
No. 5 Rice (5-3) at No. 4 Kingdom Blades (6-1), 5 (Ice Haus)
VT. BOYS HOOPS
D-I First Round
No. 13 Burlington (1-6) at No. 4 St. Johnsbury (5-2), 6
VT. GIRLS HOOPS
D-I First Round
No. 9 St. Johnsbury (3-6) at No. 8 South Burlington (3-6), 6
D-II First Round
No. 12 Mt. Abraham (1-7) at No. 5 Lyndon (4-3), 6
No. 15 Mill River (1-6) at No. 2 North Country (6-2), 6
D-IV First Round
No. 9 Hazen (3-6) at No. 8 Mt. St. Joseph (4-5), 6
No. 13 Blue Mountain (0-4) at No. 4 Danville (6-2), 6
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.