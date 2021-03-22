Monday’s Scores (March 22) And Upcoming Playoff Schedule

North Country's Corbin Brueck looks to score on U-32's Anthony Engelhard during top-seeded North Country's 49-39 win over No. 8 U-32 in a Division II quarterfinal on Monday, March 22, 2021. The Falcons advance to their second straight final four, hosting Fair Haven on Thursday night. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

MONDAY, MARCH 22

VT. BOYS HOOPS

D-II Quarterfinal

No. 1 North Country 49, No. 8 U-32 39

——

MONDAY’S TOP PERFORMERS

Corbin Brueck scored 16 points and Ian Applegate (seven points) played key minutes off the bench, helping top-seeded North Country rally past No. 8 U-32, 49-39, to advance to its second straight final four.

——

TUESDAY, MARCH 23

VT. GIRLS HOOPS

D-II Semifinal

No. 6 Hartford (7-4) at No. 2 North Country (8-2), 6

D-III Semifinal

No. 5 Oxbow (8-3) at No. 1 Lake Region (10-0), 6

D-IV Semifinal

No. 4 Danville (8-2) at No. 1 West Rutland (10-0), 6

——

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 24

VT. BOYS HOOPS

D-IV Semifinal

No. 8 Blue Mountain (4-2) at No. 5 Proctor (8-2), 6

——

THURSDAY, MARCH 25

VT. BOYS HOOPS

D-II Semifinal

No. 5 Fair Haven (8-2) at No. 1 North Country (9-0), 6

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.