MONDAY
Boys Soccer
Berlin 2, Littleton 1
Girls Soccer
Littleton 4, Berlin 0
Field Hockey
Newfound 9, Littleton 0
——
TOP PERFORMERS
Olivia Corrigan netted a pair of goals in Littleton’s 4-0 blanking of Berlin.
——
TUESDAY
Boys Golf
Littleton, WMR, Woodsville at Mt. Washington, 3:30
Boys Soccer
Profile at Woodsville, 4
Groveton at Gorham, 5
Lisbon at Lin-Wood, 4
Girls Soccer
Profile at Woodsville, 4
Groveton at Gorham, 3:30
Lisbon at Lin-Wood, 4
