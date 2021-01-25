Monday’s Scores/Top Performers And Tuesday’s Schedule

MONDAY, JAN. 25
Boys Hoops
Profile at Littleton, canceled
Girls Hoops
Profile at Littleton, canceled
Alpine Skiing
Slalom, GS at Bretton Woods, 9
——
TOP PERFORMERS
Elaina DiMaggio won giant slalom and was second in slalom while teammate Emme Bell won slalom and was second in GS, as the Profile girls claimed a six-team meet at Bretton Woods.
——
TUESDAY, JAN. 26
Boys Hoops
White Mountains at Colebrook, 5
Groveton at Lisbon, 5
Girls Hoops
Lisbon at Groveton, 5:30
Colebrook at White Mountains, 6:30
Gorham at Woodsville, 5:30
