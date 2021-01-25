Monday’s Scores/Top Performers And Tuesday’s Schedule

Profile's Emerson Bell competes in a slalom at Cannon Mountain in Franconia Notch, N.H., on Friday, Jan. 11, 2019. (Photo by Paul Hayes)

MONDAY, JAN. 25

Boys Hoops

Profile at Littleton, canceled

Girls Hoops

Profile at Littleton, canceled

Alpine Skiing

Slalom, GS at Bretton Woods, 9

——

TOP PERFORMERS

Elaina DiMaggio won giant slalom and was second in slalom while teammate Emme Bell won slalom and was second in GS, as the Profile girls claimed a six-team meet at Bretton Woods.

——

TUESDAY, JAN. 26

Boys Hoops

White Mountains at Colebrook, 5

Groveton at Lisbon, 5

Girls Hoops

Lisbon at Groveton, 5:30

Colebrook at White Mountains, 6:30

Gorham at Woodsville, 5:30

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.