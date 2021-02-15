Monday’s Scores/Top Performers And Tuesday’s Schedule

MONDAY, FEB. 15
Girls Hoops
Oxbow 44, Lyndon 43
CVU 47, St. J 19
Peoples 57, Hazen 43
Danville 49, BFA-Fairfax 37
Lake Region 60, Lamoille 36
North Country 59, Colchester 48
Colebrook 76, Gorham 40
Boys Hoops
Colebrook 57, Gorham 46
——
TOP PERFORMERS
McKenna Marsh buried six triples and finished with 22 points and Riann Fortin added 15 as the North Country girls started the season with a 59-48 win at Colchester.
Laci Sandvil (13) and Rylie Cadieux combined for 24 points and Colleen Flinn had 10 points and 11 boards as Danville bounced BFA-Fairfax 49-37.
Sage Smith delivered a triple-double (26 points, 10 steals and 10 rebounds) and added six assists, while teammate Samantha Howe scored 24 and grabbed 18 rebounds in Colebrook’s rout of Gorham.
Tia Martinez tossed in 23 points to power Lake Region to a 60-36 thumping of Lamoille.
Kaiden Dowse netted 21 points, including 12 in the third frame, as Colebrook held off Gorham 57-46.
——
TUESDAY, FEB. 16
Boys Hoops
Lyndon at Randolph, 7
Milton at North Country, 6:30
Montpelier at Lake Region, 7
BFA-Fairfax at Hazen, 7:30
Northfield at Danville, 7:30
Lisbon at Groveton, 5
Woodsville at Lin-Wood, 6:30
Littleton at Profile, 5
Girls Hoops
Pittsburg-Canaan at White Mountains, 6:30
Woodsville at Lin-Wood, 5
Groveton at Lisbon, 5:30
Littleton at Profile, 3:30
