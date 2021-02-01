Monday’s Scores/Top Performers And Tuesday’s Schedule

Avery Hazelton gets high-fives after leading White Mountains to a come-from-behind 59-51 win over Woodsville on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. Hazelton had 25 points and 24 rebounds for the Spartans, who rallied from a nine-point deficit in the fourth quarter to earn their fifth straight win. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

MONDAY, FEB. 1

Boys Hoops

White Mountains 59, Woodsville 51

Colebrook 60, Berlin 53

Lin-Wood 51, Groveton 49

Girls Hoops

Colebrook 51, Berlin 41

Groveton 50, Gorham 30

Alpine Skiing

At Loon, 9:30

——

TOP PERFORMERS

Avery Hazelton scored 25 points and snatched 24 rebounds as White Mountains roared back to beat Woodsville 59-51.

Sage Smith scored 21 points and added seven steals, Samantha Howe added 19 points and 15 rebounds and Sara Fernald played key minutes in replacing injured Emma McKeage in unbeaten Colebrook’s 51-41 win over Berlin.

Kaiden Dowse (17 points), Carson Rancourt (15), Kolten Dowse (13) and Marik Boire (11) hit double figures in Colebrook’s 60-53 win over Berlin.

——

TUESDAY, FEB. 2

Boys Hoops

Littleton at Berlin, canceled

Lisbon at Profile, 5:30

Girls Hoops

Woodsville at White Mountains, 6:30

Berlin at Littleton, canceled

Lisbon at Profile, 4

