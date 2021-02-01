Monday’s Scores/Top Performers And Tuesday’s Schedule

MONDAY, FEB. 1
Boys Hoops
White Mountains 59, Woodsville 51
Colebrook 60, Berlin 53
Lin-Wood 51, Groveton 49
Girls Hoops
Colebrook 51, Berlin 41
Groveton 50, Gorham 30
Alpine Skiing
At Loon, 9:30
——
TOP PERFORMERS
Avery Hazelton scored 25 points and snatched 24 rebounds as White Mountains roared back to beat Woodsville 59-51.
Sage Smith scored 21 points and added seven steals, Samantha Howe added 19 points and 15 rebounds and Sara Fernald played key minutes in replacing injured Emma McKeage in unbeaten Colebrook’s 51-41 win over Berlin.
Kaiden Dowse (17 points), Carson Rancourt (15), Kolten Dowse (13) and Marik Boire (11) hit double figures in Colebrook’s 60-53 win over Berlin.
——
TUESDAY, FEB. 2
Boys Hoops
Littleton at Berlin, canceled
Lisbon at Profile, 5:30
Girls Hoops
Woodsville at White Mountains, 6:30
Berlin at Littleton, canceled
Lisbon at Profile, 4
