Monday’s Scores/Top Performers And Tuesday’s Schedule

MONDAY
Boys Hoops
Littleton 69, Colebrook 40
Berlin at Groveton, ppd. TBD
Girls Hoops
Colebrook 54, Littleton 34
Groveton at Berlin, ppd. TBD
——
TOP PERFORMERS
Josh Finkle had a double-double with 18 points and 11 boards while Stephen Lucas chipped in 17 points and eight boards as Littleton cruised past Colebrook 69-40.
Sage Smith poured in 26 points as defending champion Colebrook opened its 2021 campaign with a 54-34 win at Littleton.
——
TUESDAY
Boys Hoops
White Mountains at Gorham, 6:30
Lisbon at Lin-Wood, 5:30
Woodsville at Profile, 5:30
Girls Hoops
Lisbon at Lin-Wood, 4
Woodsville at Profile, 4
Gorham at White Mountains, 6:30
