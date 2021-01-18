Monday’s Scores/Top Performers And Tuesday’s Schedule

Sage Smith chases down a loose ball to start the fast break during defending champion Colebrook's 54-34 win over host Littleton in the Mohawks' season opener on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. Smith scored 26 to lead all scorers. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

MONDAY

Boys Hoops

Littleton 69, Colebrook 40

Berlin at Groveton, ppd. TBD

Girls Hoops

Colebrook 54, Littleton 34

Groveton at Berlin, ppd. TBD

——

TOP PERFORMERS

Josh Finkle had a double-double with 18 points and 11 boards while Stephen Lucas chipped in 17 points and eight boards as Littleton cruised past Colebrook 69-40.

Sage Smith poured in 26 points as defending champion Colebrook opened its 2021 campaign with a 54-34 win at Littleton.

——

TUESDAY

Boys Hoops

White Mountains at Gorham, 6:30

Lisbon at Lin-Wood, 5:30

Woodsville at Profile, 5:30

Girls Hoops

Lisbon at Lin-Wood, 4

Woodsville at Profile, 4

Gorham at White Mountains, 6:30

