Monday’s Scores/Top Performers And Tuesday’s Schedule

MONDAY, FEB. 8
Alpine Skiing
Two-Run Giant Slalom at Burke Mountain
Boys
1. St. J 21; 2. South Burlington 43; 3. CVU 44; 4. MMU 79; 5. Lyndon 80; 6. Harwood (inc.)
Individual
1. Rex Jewell, SB, 1:14.19; 2. Curtis Wheeler, Lyndon, 1:14.34; 3. Tommy Zschau, St. J, 1:14.42; 4. Ethan Lisle, CVU, 1:16.14; 5. Cody Van Dine, St. J, 1:16.80; 6. Cameron Clarke, St. J, 1:17.90; 7. Wyatt Knauss, St. J, 1:18.08; 8. George Huffman, SB, 1:18.23; 9. Ebbe Longstreth, MMU, 1:18.35; 10. Harper Oullette, Lyndon, 1:18.70.
Girls
1. Harwood 29; 2. CVU 36 3. St. J 41; 4. MMU 61; 5. South Burlington 87; 6. Lyndon, inc.
1. Olivia Zubarik, CVU, 1:15.15; 2. Gretchen Kogut, Harwood, 1:19.17; 3. Maggie Anderson, St. J, 1:19.47; 4. Alisha Socia, Independent, 1:20.52; 5. Tela Haskell, Harwood, 1:20.86; 6. Cara Gagilardi, MMU, 1:20.94; 7. Keating Maurer, St. J, 1:21.96; 8. Riley Miller, Lyndon, 1:22.26; 9. Ella Lisle, CVU, 1:22.76; 10. Kate Haraldsen, Harwood, 1:25.23.
——
2021 N.H. Division IV Alpine State Skiing Champinships
At Crotched Mountain
Team Combined
1. Lin-Wood 765; 2. Profile 720; 3. Sunapee 717; 4. Derryfield 714; 5. Gorham 680; 6. Littleton 640; 7. Woodsville 591; 8. Moultonborough 559
Team GS
1. Lin-Wood 377; 2. Profile 368; 3. Derryfield 357; 4. Sunapee 356; 5. Gorham 332; 6. Littleton 331; 7. Woodsville 300; 8. Moultonborough 270; 9. Newport 135; 10. Trinity 135; 11. Wilton 73.
Individual GS
Two Runs
1. Charles Loukes, LW, 1:06.17; 2. Jack Price, Profile 1:06.80; 3. Adam Bell, Profile; 4. Jacob Morris, LW; 5. John Roth, Sunapee; 6. Frankie Brandt, Derryfield; 7. Logan Goldberg, Derryfield; 8. Rupert Dalton, Sunapee; 9. Kobe Toms, Profile; 10. Silas Weeden, LW; 11. Nolan York, Gorham; 12. Dylan Modzelewski, LW; 13. Thomas Fortner, Littleton; 14. Aaron Bennett, Sunapee; 15. Andrew Wilson, LW.
Team Slalom
1. Lin-Wood 388; 2. Sunapee 361; 3. Derryfield 357; 4. Profile 352; 5. Gorham 348; 6. Littleton 309; 7. Woodsville 291; 8. Moultonborough 289; 9. Newport, 133; 10. Trinity 131; 11. Wilton 75.
Individual Slalom
1. Loukes, 1:13.37; 2. Morris, 1:16.21; 3. Bell; 4. Roth; 5. Brandt; 6. Wilson; 7. Weeden; 8. Asher Donati; 9. Price; 10. Teegan Leclerc, Gorham; 11. York; 12. Aiden LaCroix, Derryfield; 13. Bennett; 14. Ian McNally, Sunapee; 15. Jack Holobowicz, Sunapee.
Boys Hoops
White Mountains 49, Woodsville 45
Girls Hoops
Woodsville 49, White Mountains 22
——
TOP PERFORMERS
Lyndon freshman Curtis Wheeler finished in second place in his debut high school race during a two-run giant slalom at Burke Mountain.
St. J’s Maggie Anderson grabbed third place to lead all locals in a girls two-run giant slalom at Burke Mountain.
Senior forward Olivia Sarkis netted 20 points as unbeaten Woodsville rolled past White Mountains 49-22.
Junior center Avery Hazelton turned in a 17-point, nine-rebound outing as White Mountains nipped Woodsville 49-45 for its seventh straight win.
——
TUESDAY, FEB. 9
Boys Hoops
Berlin at Colebrook, 6:30
Profile at Gorham, 6:30
Groveton at Lin-Wood, 5:30
Lisbon at Littleton, 5
Girls Hoops
Colebrook at Berlin, 5
Profile at Gorham, 5
Littleton at Lisbon, 5
