Monday’s Scores/Top Performers And Tuesday’s Schedule

MONDAY
Boys Soccer
St. Johnsbury 3, North Country 0
Littleton 1, Pittsburg/Canaan 0
Craftsbury at Lyndon, canceled
Profile at Lisbon, canceled
Girls Soccer
Littleton 7, Pittsburg/Canaan 1
Lyndon 3, Craftsbury 1
Profile at Lisbon, canceled
Field Hockey
Lyndon 3, North Country 2
——
TOP PERFORMERS
Lyndon’s Jamie Fenoff scored twice and Sadie Bora added another as Lyndon topped North Country 3-2 to give first-year coach Jen Patridge her first career win.
Erin Rivers knocked in the go-ahead goal with 20 minutes left while teammates Carissa Brittain and Delaney Noyes also scored in Lyndon’s 3-1 win over Craftsbury, the Vikings’ first win since 2017.
Joelvy Perez scored in the 69th minute on a feed from Evan Piette to lift Littleton to a 1-0 win over Pittsburg-Canaan.
Bre Lemay had her second straight hat trick as Littleton ran past Pittsburg-Canaan, 7-1.
Liam Ladlaw had two goals and Tommy Zschau added a goal and an assist to lead St. J to a 3-0 win over North Country in their 2020 opener.
——
TUESDAY
Football
St. J at North Country, 6
Spaulding at Lyndon, 4
Field Hockey
Littleton at WMR, 4
Boys Soccer
Woodsville at Groveton, 4:30
Girls Soccer
Colchester at St. J, 4:30
Woodsville at Groveton, 4:30
BFA-Fairfax at Danville, 4:30
Hazen at Enosburg, 4:30
North Country at Peoples, 4:30
Lake Region at Thetford, 4:30
Boys Volleyball
Lyndon at Essex, 4:30
Cross Country
Teams at North Country, 4
