Monday’s Scores/Top Performers And Tuesday’s Schedule

MONDAY
Field Hockey
WMR 1, Littleton 0
Lyndon 2, Harwood 1, OT
Boys Soccer
Littleton 3, Lin-Wood 0
Profile 2, Colebrook 1
Lisbon 4, Groveton 1
Girls Soccer
Profile 4, Colebrook 3, 2OT
North Country 1, St. J 0
Lake Region 4, Twinfield 0
Littleton 5, Lin-Wood 0
Lisbon 2, Groveton 2, 2OT
Boys Golf
Woodsville 42, Littleton 40, WMR 3 (at Maplewood)
Girls Volleyball
St. J 3, Lyndon 0 (25-10, 25-12, 25-15)
——
TOP PERFORMERS
Cora Nadeau scored the lone goal as North Country edged St. J 1-0.
Parker Paradice had two goals and an assist in Littleton’s 3-0 blanking of Lin-Wood.
Senior striker Allyson Cotnoir scored three times in 44 seconds at the end of the first half in Lake Region’s 4-0 win over Northfield.
Ciera Challinor scored early in the first quarter as White Mountains field hockey toppled Littleton 1-0.
Sadie Bora tied it late in regulation and Jamie Fenoff tallied in overtime to give Lyndon a 2-1 field hockey win over Harwood.
Olivia Corrigan scored twice as Littleton stayed undefeated with a 5-0 win over Lin-Wood.
Madison McLaren scored the game-winner in second overtime while teammate Sophie Bell notched a hat trick in Profile’s 4-3 win over Colebrook.
Austin Lopus scored twice and Dylan Colby added a goal and two assists in Lisbon’s 4-1 victory over Groveton.
——
TUESDAY
Field Hockey
St. J at U-32, 4
Spaulding at North Country, 4
Boys Soccer
Montpelier at Lyndon, 4
Woodsville at White Mountains, 5
Danville at Winooski, 4
Lake Region at Northfield, 4
Oxbow at Hazen, 4
North Country at Lamoille, 4
Girls Soccer
White Mountains at Woodsville, 3:30
Boys Volleyball
Lyndon at South Burlington, 4:30
Football
Lyndon at North Country, 6
Girls Golf
Vt. state championships at Champlain Country Club in Swanton
