Monday’s Scores/Top Performers And Tuesday’s Schedule

MONDAY
Boys Hoops
Berlin at White Mountains, 6:30
Groveton at Gorham, 6:30
——
TOP PERFORMERS
To be determined
——
TUESDAY
Boys Hoops
Pittsburg-Canaan at Colebrook, 6:30
Girls Hoops
Berlin at White Mountains, 6:30
Gorham at Groveton, 6:30
Colebrook at Pittsburg-Canaan, 6:30
