Monday’s Scores/Top Performers And Tuesday’s Schedule

Groveton at Woodsville boys and girls basketball at the John A. Bagonzi Community Building on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. (Photo by Paul Hayes)

MONDAY

Boys Hoops

Berlin at White Mountains, 6:30

Groveton at Gorham, 6:30

——

TOP PERFORMERS

To be determined

——

TUESDAY

Boys Hoops

Pittsburg-Canaan at Colebrook, 6:30

Girls Hoops

Berlin at White Mountains, 6:30

Gorham at Groveton, 6:30

Colebrook at Pittsburg-Canaan, 6:30

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.