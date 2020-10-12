Monday’s Scores/Top Performers and Tuesday’s Schedule

MONDAY
Field Hockey
Missisquoi 3, St. J 0
Lyndon 7, Milton 1
Girls Soccer
Danville 2, Oxbow 1
Woodsville 5, Colebrook 0
Boys Soccer
Lyndon 2, Lake Region 1, OT
St. J 1, U-32 0
Winooski 3, Hazen 2, OT
Sharon 3, Blue Mountain 2
Colebrook 4, Woodsville 1
Football
St. J at Oxbow, ppd. to Thursday
——
TOP PERFORMERS
Gavin Williams delivered the game-winning strike in overtime to lift Lyndon to its first win of the season, 2-1, over Lake Region.
Jamie Fenoff, Brydie Barton and Delaney Raymond each scored twice in Lyndon field hockey’s 7-1 win over Milton.
Ty’si Showers scored on a feed from Tommy Zschau with 13 minutes left to lift St. J to a 1-0 win over U-32 and a 4-0 record.
Lilah Hall and Rylie Cadieux (eventual game-winner) both tallied as Danville went to 4-0 with a 2-1 win over Oxbow.
Maddie Roy had two goals and three assists as undefeated Woodsville pulled away from Colebrook for a 5-0 win.
——
TUESDAY
Field Hockey
Berlin at Littleton, 4
Football
Spaulding at North Country, 6
Boys Soccer
Littleton at Lisbon, 3:30
Gorham at Profile, 3:30
Lin-Wood at Groveton, 4:30
Blue Mountain at Cabot, 4 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Littleton at Lisbon, 4:30
Lyndon at Northfield/Williamstown, 4
Profile at Gorham, 3:30
Lin-Wood at Groveton, 3
Hazen at Danville, 4
Lake Region at Peoples, 4
Blue Mountain at Twinfield, 4
North Country at U-32, 4
Girls Volleyball
Randolph at St. J, 4
Boys Volleyball
Enosburg at Lyndon, 4
Cross Country
Lyndon at Lamoille, 4
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.