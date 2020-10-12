Monday’s Scores/Top Performers and Tuesday’s Schedule

Gavin Williams (fists clenched) is mobbed by teammates after delivering the game-winning strike in overtime that lifted Lyndon to a 2-1 win over visiting Lake Region on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020. Williams' goal, on a direct kick from 20 yards out, gave the Vikings their first win of the season. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

MONDAY

Field Hockey

Missisquoi 3, St. J 0

Lyndon 7, Milton 1

Girls Soccer

Danville 2, Oxbow 1

Woodsville 5, Colebrook 0

Boys Soccer

Lyndon 2, Lake Region 1, OT

St. J 1, U-32 0

Winooski 3, Hazen 2, OT

Sharon 3, Blue Mountain 2

Colebrook 4, Woodsville 1

Football

St. J at Oxbow, ppd. to Thursday

——

TOP PERFORMERS

Gavin Williams delivered the game-winning strike in overtime to lift Lyndon to its first win of the season, 2-1, over Lake Region.

Jamie Fenoff, Brydie Barton and Delaney Raymond each scored twice in Lyndon field hockey’s 7-1 win over Milton.

Ty’si Showers scored on a feed from Tommy Zschau with 13 minutes left to lift St. J to a 1-0 win over U-32 and a 4-0 record.

Lilah Hall and Rylie Cadieux (eventual game-winner) both tallied as Danville went to 4-0 with a 2-1 win over Oxbow.

Maddie Roy had two goals and three assists as undefeated Woodsville pulled away from Colebrook for a 5-0 win.

——

TUESDAY

Field Hockey

Berlin at Littleton, 4

Football

Spaulding at North Country, 6

Boys Soccer

Littleton at Lisbon, 3:30

Gorham at Profile, 3:30

Lin-Wood at Groveton, 4:30

Blue Mountain at Cabot, 4 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Littleton at Lisbon, 4:30

Lyndon at Northfield/Williamstown, 4

Profile at Gorham, 3:30

Lin-Wood at Groveton, 3

Hazen at Danville, 4

Lake Region at Peoples, 4

Blue Mountain at Twinfield, 4

North Country at U-32, 4

Girls Volleyball

Randolph at St. J, 4

Boys Volleyball

Enosburg at Lyndon, 4

Cross Country

Lyndon at Lamoille, 4

