Monday’s Scores/Top Performers And Upcoming Playoff Schedule

N.H. BOYS SOCCER
D-III Playin
Berlin 2, White Mountains 0
D-IV Playins
Pittsburg-Canaan 4, Groveton 1
Woodsville 2, Lisbon 1
TOP PERFORMERS
Corey Bemis scored twice, the second on a go-ahead penalty kick in the second half, as Woodsville bounced Lisbon in a Division IV tournament playin game.
TUESDAY
VT. FIELD HOCKEY
D-III Semifinal
No. 3 Lyndon (6-2) at No. 2 Stowe (7-1), 3:30
VT. BOYS SOCCER
D-I First Round
No. 9 North Country (4-4) at No. 8 South Burlington (4-5-1), 3
D-II First Round
No. 13 Lyndon (2-5) at No. 4 Middlebury (5-2-1), 3
No. 15 Lake Region (0-7-2) at No. 2 Stowe (8-1), 3
D-III First Round
No. 9 Hazen (4-3) at No. 8 Mill River (6-4), 3
D-IV First Round
No. 10 Danville (1-6-1) at No. 7 Sharon (6-3-1), 3
VT. BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Enosburg at Lyndon, 3:30 p.m
N.H. GIRLS SOCCER
D-III Playin
White Mountains at Berlin, 3
D-IV Playins
Littleton at Pittsburg-Canaan, 3
Lisbon at Lin-Wood, 3
WEDNESDAY
FOOTBALL
Regional Quarterfinal
No. 5 Lyndon at No. 4 St. J, 4
VT. BOYS SOCCER
D-IV First Round
No. 9 Blue Mountain (5-4) at No. 8 Christ Covenant (3-2), 3:30 p.m.
VT. GIRLS SOCCER
D-I First Round
No. 11 BFA-St. Albans (3-6) at No. 6 North Country (5-2-1), 3 p.m.
D-III First Round
No. 9 Lake Region (3-6) at No. 8 Oxbow (4-4), 3
D-IV First Round
No. 15 Craftsbury (1-7) at No. 2 Danville (5-3), 3
No. 14 Twin Valley (2-8) at No. 3 Blue Mountain (5-3), 3
No. 11 Sharon (3-7) at No. 6 Hazen (3-5), 3
VT. GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
St. J vs. Harwood at Mid-Vermont, 4
N.H. BOYS SOCCER
D-IV First Round
Pittsburg-Canaan at Littleton, 3
Colebrook at Gorham, 3
Moultonborough-Franklin winner at Profile, 3
Woodsville at Lin-Wood, 3
