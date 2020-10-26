Monday’s Scores/Top Performers And Upcoming Playoff Schedule

White Mountains' Brody LaBounty shields the ball from Berlin's Kolin Melanson during the Mounties' 2-0 win in a Divison III playin game. (Photo by Arlene Allin)

MONDAY

N.H. BOYS SOCCER

D-III Playin

Berlin 2, White Mountains 0

D-IV Playins

Pittsburg-Canaan 4, Groveton 1

Woodsville 2, Lisbon 1

——

TOP PERFORMERS

Corey Bemis scored twice, the second on a go-ahead penalty kick in the second half, as Woodsville bounced Lisbon in a Division IV tournament playin game.

——

TUESDAY

VT. FIELD HOCKEY

D-III Semifinal

No. 3 Lyndon (6-2) at No. 2 Stowe (7-1), 3:30

VT. BOYS SOCCER

D-I First Round

No. 9 North Country (4-4) at No. 8 South Burlington (4-5-1), 3

D-II First Round

No. 13 Lyndon (2-5) at No. 4 Middlebury (5-2-1), 3

No. 15 Lake Region (0-7-2) at No. 2 Stowe (8-1), 3

D-III First Round

No. 9 Hazen (4-3) at No. 8 Mill River (6-4), 3

D-IV First Round

No. 10 Danville (1-6-1) at No. 7 Sharon (6-3-1), 3

VT. BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Enosburg at Lyndon, 3:30 p.m

N.H. GIRLS SOCCER

D-III Playin

White Mountains at Berlin, 3

D-IV Playins

Littleton at Pittsburg-Canaan, 3

Lisbon at Lin-Wood, 3

——

WEDNESDAY

FOOTBALL

Regional Quarterfinal

No. 5 Lyndon at No. 4 St. J, 4

VT. BOYS SOCCER

D-IV First Round

No. 9 Blue Mountain (5-4) at No. 8 Christ Covenant (3-2), 3:30 p.m.

VT. GIRLS SOCCER

D-I First Round

No. 11 BFA-St. Albans (3-6) at No. 6 North Country (5-2-1), 3 p.m.

D-III First Round

No. 9 Lake Region (3-6) at No. 8 Oxbow (4-4), 3

D-IV First Round

No. 15 Craftsbury (1-7) at No. 2 Danville (5-3), 3

No. 14 Twin Valley (2-8) at No. 3 Blue Mountain (5-3), 3

No. 11 Sharon (3-7) at No. 6 Hazen (3-5), 3

VT. GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

St. J vs. Harwood at Mid-Vermont, 4

N.H. BOYS SOCCER

D-IV First Round

Pittsburg-Canaan at Littleton, 3

Colebrook at Gorham, 3

Moultonborough-Franklin winner at Profile, 3

Woodsville at Lin-Wood, 3

