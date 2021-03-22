Monday’s Scores/Top Performers (March 22) And Upcoming Playoff Schedule

MONDAY, MARCH 22
VT. BOYS HOOPS
D-II Quarterfinal
No. 1 North Country 49, No. 8 U-32 39
MONDAY’S TOP PERFORMERS
Corbin Brueck scored 16 points and Ian Applegate (seven points) played key minutes off the bench, helping top-seeded North Country rally past No. 8 U-32, 49-39, to advance to its second straight final four.
TUESDAY, MARCH 23
VT. GIRLS HOOPS
D-II Semifinal
No. 6 Hartford (7-4) at No. 2 North Country (8-2), 6
D-III Semifinal
No. 5 Oxbow (8-3) at No. 1 Lake Region (10-0), 6
D-IV Semifinal
No. 4 Danville (8-2) at No. 1 West Rutland (10-0), 6
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 24
VT. BOYS HOOPS
D-IV Semifinal
No. 8 Blue Mountain (4-2) at No. 5 Proctor (8-2), 6
THURSDAY, MARCH 25
VT. BOYS HOOPS
D-II Semifinal
No. 5 Fair Haven (8-2) at No. 1 North Country (9-0), 6
